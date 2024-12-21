Recap: Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Avs

Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn scored but the Ducks could not spark a third straight third-period comeback tonight in a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center.

The loss denied Anaheim its second three-game winning streak of the season and dropped the club to 12-15-4 overall.

Carlsson and Killorn scored for Anaheim, the latter bringing the home side back within one late in the third period. Jacob Trouba, Pavel Mintyukov and Brock McGinn collected assists. John Gibson made 19 saves in his 11th outing of the season.

Parker Kelly, Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who swept a road back-to-back and improved to 20-15-0 on the season. Backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood earned his fifth win of the season with stops on 29-of-31 Anaheim shots.

Much like in Wednesday's win over Winnipeg, Anaheim controlled the play throughout a scoreless opening frame before breaking through for the night's first lead early in the second - this time a skillful deflection in front by Carlsson off a point shot by Trouba.