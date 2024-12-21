Recap: Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Avs

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 21

Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn scored but the Ducks could not spark a third straight third-period comeback tonight in a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss denied Anaheim its second three-game winning streak of the season and dropped the club to 12-15-4 overall.

Carlsson and Killorn scored for Anaheim, the latter bringing the home side back within one late in the third period. Jacob Trouba, Pavel Mintyukov and Brock McGinn collected assists. John Gibson made 19 saves in his 11th outing of the season.

Parker Kelly, Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who swept a road back-to-back and improved to 20-15-0 on the season. Backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood earned his fifth win of the season with stops on 29-of-31 Anaheim shots.

Much like in Wednesday's win over Winnipeg, Anaheim controlled the play throughout a scoreless opening frame before breaking through for the night's first lead early in the second - this time a skillful deflection in front by Carlsson off a point shot by Trouba.

Leo Carlsson opens the scoring on Jacob Trouba's first assist as a Duck

Trouba's assist marked his first point as a Duck.

Colorado would answer just four minutes later though with a shorthanded goal, a wrister off the rush by Kelly past Gibson to the blocker side.

Nichushkin then put Colorado ahead just past the midway mark of the second, punching home a rebound that had trickled through Gibson in the Anaheim crease.

The 29-year-old Nichushkin, now in his sixth season with Colorado, has scored nine of his 10 goals this year on the road - including one in each of his last three games. Nichushkin set career-high totals in goals (28) and points (53) last season.

Makar provided what ultimately became a crucial insurance goal early in the third period, beating Gibnson over the blocker from the right circle after a cross-ice pass by MacKinnon.

Named to Canada's roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, Makar leads all NHL defensemen in points and assists this season.

Anaheim would get back within one though and set up a dramatic finish on home ice when Killorn crashed the net and got a bounce, redirecting Mintyukov's backhanded bid with his leg and into the net.

Alex Killorn brings Anaheim back within one in third period

Killorn owns three goals and four points in his last three games.

Colorado's Samuel Girard was awarded a penalty shot with five minutes to play in regulation, but Gibson denied the defenseman with a right shoulder save.

Anaheim would have a chance at the tying goal on a power play in the game's final minutes, but would be unable to find enough time and space in the offensive zone to generate a good scoring chance before MacKinnon hit the empty net.

The Ducks begin a two-game road trip Sunday in Utah.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win, Host Avs at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Rally for Dramatic Comeback Win over League-Leading Jets

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for Students from The Wooden Floor

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Preview: Ducks Begin Pre-Holiday Homestand Tonight vs. League-Leading Jets

A Statement from Cam Fowler

Recap: Killorn, LaCombe Lead Ducks to OT Win in Columbus

Preview: Ducks to Complete Northeast Road Trip after Fowler Trade

Ducks Trade Defenseman Fowler to St. Louis Blues

Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in 3-2 Loss to Leafs

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to AHL San Diego, Activate Fabbri from Injured Reserve

Zegras Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected to Miss Six Weeks

Preview: Ducks Resume Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Toronto

Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 5-1 Loss to Sens

Preview: Ducks Visit Canadian Capital for Battle vs. Sens

Recap: Terry Scores Twice in Shootout Loss to Montreal

Preview: Trouba to Make Ducks Debut Tonight in Montreal

Recap: Ducks Offense Quieted in 5-1 Loss to Wild