Recap: Bad Bounce the Difference in OT Loss to Flames

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 31

The Ducks once again erased a third-period deficit but Jonathan Huberdeau scored the game-winning goal in overtime to earn the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Despite the loss, which dropped Anaheim to 17-18-5 on the season, the Ducks have now earned points in five of their last six games.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, the latter tying the game with 13 minutes to play in regulation. Cutter Gauthier, Isac Lundestrom, Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov added assists. John Gibson made 25 saves in his 15th appearance of the season.

Huberdeau clinched the Calgary win a power-play goal in the extra session as the beneficiary of an absurd bounce behind the Anaheim net. MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri also scored, helping the Flames improve to 19-14-7. Dustin Wolf earned the win between the pipes with saves on 25-of-27 Anaheim attempts.

Calgary claimed the night's first lead late in a back-and-forth first period when Weegar's point shot deflected off two Anaheim players in front of the net before floating past Gibson.

Weegar owns 22 points in 40 games this season, tops among Flames blueliners.

Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson was ejected from the game in the second period after an open-ice hit on Calgary forward Connor Zary, who was injured on the play. Helleson was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct.

The sides would skate 4-on-4 though for the two minutes following the hit though, as Calgary's Jakob Pelletier received a roughing minor, an opportunity the Ducks would capitalize on to pull even. Lundestrom started the play weaving through center ice, evading a pair of Flames defenders and tapping a pass to Killorn just inside the line. The veteran winger then stepped in and picked his spot, beating Wolf with a bullet over the blocker from the top of the circles.

Alex Killorn nets his eighth goal of the season

Killorn has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games, and now owns 18 points in 40 games this season.

The secondary helper gave LaCombe points in six of his last seven outings, including three straight games (2-1=3). The 23-year-old leads Ducks defensemen in points, goals and assists.

Kadri restored the Calgary lead later in the second period with a backdoor tap-in of Weegar's cross-ice pass off an offensive zone faceoff.

But much as they have throughout the past month, the Ducks rallied once again in the third period - this time leveling the score on a McTavish deflection of Gauthier's point shot for a power-play goal.

Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier connect for tying goal

McTavish's goal was his third in the last eight games and his 17th point of the season. The assist tied Gauthier with Killorn for fourth among team leaders in scoring.

The game-winner would go to Calgary though on an impossibly bad break for the Ducks, as Jacob Trouba's clearing attempt bounced off the boards, over the goal and right to Huberdeau alone in the crease.

The Ducks begin a season-long six-game homestand Thursday in St. Louis.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Angels Night at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Angels Night Tuesday at Honda Center

A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

'All I Wanted was to be a Duck': Vatrano, Verbeek on Contract Extension

Terry Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Recap: Gibson Earns 200th Career Win as Ducks Zap Bolts 4-1

NHL Announces Ducks Quarter Century Team

Ducks Sign Vatrano to Three-Year Contract Extension

Preview: Ducks Battle the Bolts Tonight at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Fight Back, Fall on Late Goal in 3-2 Loss to Oilers

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight in Edmonton

Recap: Terry, Gudas Lead Ducks to Third Straight Win

Preview: Ducks Open New Year Tonight in Winnipeg

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from AHL San Diego

Recap: Strome Nets Another Game-Winner as Ducks Down Devils 3-2

Preview: Ducks Ring in New Year Tonight vs. Devils

Ducks Reassign Goaltender Clang to AHL San Diego

Recap: Strome Scores Decisive Goal as Ducks Rally for Comeback Win