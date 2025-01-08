Recap: Bad Bounce the Difference in OT Loss to Flames

The Ducks once again erased a third-period deficit but Jonathan Huberdeau scored the game-winning goal in overtime to earn the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Despite the loss, which dropped Anaheim to 17-18-5 on the season, the Ducks have now earned points in five of their last six games.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, the latter tying the game with 13 minutes to play in regulation. Cutter Gauthier, Isac Lundestrom, Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov added assists. John Gibson made 25 saves in his 15th appearance of the season.

Huberdeau clinched the Calgary win a power-play goal in the extra session as the beneficiary of an absurd bounce behind the Anaheim net. MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri also scored, helping the Flames improve to 19-14-7. Dustin Wolf earned the win between the pipes with saves on 25-of-27 Anaheim attempts.

Calgary claimed the night's first lead late in a back-and-forth first period when Weegar's point shot deflected off two Anaheim players in front of the net before floating past Gibson.

Weegar owns 22 points in 40 games this season, tops among Flames blueliners.

Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson was ejected from the game in the second period after an open-ice hit on Calgary forward Connor Zary, who was injured on the play. Helleson was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct.

The sides would skate 4-on-4 though for the two minutes following the hit though, as Calgary's Jakob Pelletier received a roughing minor, an opportunity the Ducks would capitalize on to pull even. Lundestrom started the play weaving through center ice, evading a pair of Flames defenders and tapping a pass to Killorn just inside the line. The veteran winger then stepped in and picked his spot, beating Wolf with a bullet over the blocker from the top of the circles.