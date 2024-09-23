'Really Quality Person' Gudas Ready to Lead the Ducks as Captain

After two seasons without a captain in Anaheim, the Ducks have officially selected their next leader of the flock in veteran defenseman Radko Gudas.
Tabbed as the ninth captain in franchise history, and the first since the retirement of franchise icon Ryan Getzlaf following the 2021-22 season, Gudas will become the focal point of a leadership grouped geared at helping along Anaheim's core of young talent and pushing the club back towards playoff contention come the spring.
"It's a tremendous honor to be named captain of the franchise," Gudas said in front of his locker stall at Great Park Ice. "I'm really thrilled the guys think of me this way and I'm happy to have been named [captain], but we have a pretty great group of leaders in this locker room, so I'm looking forward to leading in a group environment."