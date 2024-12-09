Preview: Trouba to Make Ducks Debut Tonight in Montreal

Jacob Trouba will make his Ducks debut tonight as the Ducks open a four-game northeast road trip tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

PUCK DROP: 4:30 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim hits the road looking to bounce back from consecutive losses on home ice to two of the top teams in the Western Conference, 4-1 to Vegas and 5-1 to Minnesota.

"Obviously a tough result," Ducks captain Radko Gudas said of he loss to the Wild. "I thought at the start of the game we had a pretty good jump, but then in the second period, we didn’t put enough pucks behind their D. They made us pay for our mistakes and our communication in our zone. They’re a very good team and they made us pay for every one of our mistakes."

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-12-3 on the season, with a 5-4-1 mark in the club's last 10 outings.

"There were [scoring] chances, but ours were sporadic, and they were getting chances with sustained pressure," head coach Greg Cronin said. "That was because we were late to pucks. We just didn't win enough puck battles and when they had the opportunity to shoot pucks through, they got them through. We had a really hard time getting pucks through."

The biggest news of the weekend for Anaheim though came on the trade front, as the Ducks acquired veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick.