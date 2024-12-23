Preview: Ducks Visit Vegas for Final Game Before Holidays

2024-25_ADHC_Gameday_TWTFB_1920x1080 25

The Ducks will look to head into the holiday break with back-to-back wins, tonight taking on the division rival Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim gets right back to work after a thrilling comeback 5-4 shootout victory yesterday in Utah. The Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit, tying the game late in the third period on goals by Robby Fabbri and Brett Leason three minutes apart, and stealing the extra point in the shootout on Mason McTavish's game-winner.

"They got up 4-1 and there was that point of the game where we tried to generate some energy internally to get some faith and belief back," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Once we got that second goal, it really changed the momentum of the game. I thought we skated more in the third period...There was more belief in our play and a little more confidence that if we got pucks down deep and we got them back, we'd have an opportunity to get some scoring chances off direct shots and rebounds."

Highlights from Anaheim's shootout win in Utah

The win, Anaheim's third in its last four games, pushed the club to 13-15-4 on the season and 7-5-3 on the road.

"We stuck with it," Fabbri said. "That's the part of this group that's pretty special, we're resilient. No matter what the score is or what streak we're on, we're going to play our game."

Added Leason, "We had a tough first few periods and just had to stick with it. In the third, we jumped off pretty quick and just kept going."

The Ducks pulled off the comeback win with their dads in attendance as part of the team's annual dads trip.

Leason and his father on Anaheim's win over Utah

"It was awesome," Leason said. "They did so much for us growing up and for us to have all the dads here is special. It was nice to be able to get a win for them."

The second bout of that dads trip now comes in Sin City, where the Ducks look to extract some revenge on a Golden Knights team that has won each of the season's first three meetings and enters play tonight with wins in seven of its last eight games overall.

“We always talk about trying to use our depth. I think we're at our best as a group when we're able to roll through lines,” Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague told NHL.com's Paul Delos Santos after Saturday's win over Seattle. “When we're making those little plays and everyone's pulling in the same direction, I think that makes us a pretty good team.

“We're doing a good job right now. There's obviously still stuff we can clean up, but it's nice to be coming on the right side of these games.”

Vegas (22-8-3, 47 points) leads the Pacific Division.

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Rally for Shootout Win in First Visit to Utah

Preview: Ducks Pay First Visit to Utah for Sunday Matinee

Recap: Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Avs

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win, Host Avs at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Rally for Dramatic Comeback Win over League-Leading Jets

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for Students from The Wooden Floor

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Preview: Ducks Begin Pre-Holiday Homestand Tonight vs. League-Leading Jets

A Statement from Cam Fowler

Recap: Killorn, LaCombe Lead Ducks to OT Win in Columbus

Preview: Ducks to Complete Northeast Road Trip after Fowler Trade

Ducks Trade Defenseman Fowler to St. Louis Blues

Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in 3-2 Loss to Leafs

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to AHL San Diego, Activate Fabbri from Injured Reserve

Zegras Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected to Miss Six Weeks

Preview: Ducks Resume Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Toronto

Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 5-1 Loss to Sens

Preview: Ducks Visit Canadian Capital for Battle vs. Sens