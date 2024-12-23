Preview: Ducks Visit Vegas for Final Game Before Holidays

The Ducks will look to head into the holiday break with back-to-back wins, tonight taking on the division rival Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim gets right back to work after a thrilling comeback 5-4 shootout victory yesterday in Utah. The Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit, tying the game late in the third period on goals by Robby Fabbri and Brett Leason three minutes apart, and stealing the extra point in the shootout on Mason McTavish's game-winner.

"They got up 4-1 and there was that point of the game where we tried to generate some energy internally to get some faith and belief back," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Once we got that second goal, it really changed the momentum of the game. I thought we skated more in the third period...There was more belief in our play and a little more confidence that if we got pucks down deep and we got them back, we'd have an opportunity to get some scoring chances off direct shots and rebounds."