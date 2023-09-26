Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

The Ducks will fly north for their first road trip of the 2023 preseason, tonight taking on the division rival San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | LIVE STREAM: AnaheimDucks.com | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim opened its eight-game exhibition slate Sunday with a 3-2 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center. Jackson LaCombe scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, helping the Ducks overcome a third-period deficit.

"He’s a great skater, you can see that right away," head coach Greg Cronin said of LaCombe. "We’re trying to challenge him to use his skating to be more of a close the gap defender. I don’t think he’s a smash mouth physical guy like Gudas is going to be, but I think he can get into peoples faces with his gap management and close ice down and when you have guys who can skate like that to me it turns into an offensive weapon as well and he demonstrated that in overtime."