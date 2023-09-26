News Feed

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Ducks SJS preseason 9.26.23
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will fly north for their first road trip of the 2023 preseason, tonight taking on the division rival San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | LIVE STREAM: AnaheimDucks.com | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim opened its eight-game exhibition slate Sunday with a 3-2 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center. Jackson LaCombe scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, helping the Ducks overcome a third-period deficit.

"He’s a great skater, you can see that right away," head coach Greg Cronin said of LaCombe. "We’re trying to challenge him to use his skating to be more of a close the gap defender. I don’t think he’s a smash mouth physical guy like Gudas is going to be, but I think he can get into peoples faces with his gap management and close ice down and when you have guys who can skate like that to me it turns into an offensive weapon as well and he demonstrated that in overtime."

Highlights from Anaheim's 3-2 preseason win over LA

With many of the Kings NHL veterans across the world at the NHL's Global Series in Australia, the Ducks also iced a youthful lineup, giving fans an early look at prospects Leo Carlsson, Nico Myatovic, Noah Warren and Nathan Gaucher, among others.

"We had a 65-70 minute skate this morning and my plan going into it was - the other two groups are skating, they had a practice that mirrored what our guys did this morning in the building. I didn’t want guys missing some of the fundamental s we were teaching over at Great Park," Cronin said. "I kind of had a sense that there would be a leakage of energy, but then again that introduces another opportunity to see how mentally tough they can be and put the excuses away and just work through it. They came back, killed a big penalty there late and we came back to win it."

Ducks traveling to San Jose:

F - Ryan Strome
F - Brett Leason
F - Andrew Agozzino
F - Sam Carrick
F - Pavol Regenda
F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx
F - Blake McLaughlin
F - Sasha Pastujov
F - Jacob Perreault
F - Judd Caulfield
F - Frank Vatrano
F - Ben King
F - Jaxsen Wiebe
F - Josh Lopina

D - Scott Harrington
D - Colton White
D - Ilya Lyubushkin
D - Olen Zellweger
D - Luca Profaca
D - Tyson Hinds
D - Jackson LaCombe
D - Tristan Luneau

G - Alex Stalock
G - Calle Clang