GAMEDAY: Ducks Welcome Senators to Honda Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Heading into Thursday night, the Ducks’ win increased their lead in the Pacific Division by three games (27 points) over the Golden Knights and Kings (24 points apiece).

Ottawa hasn’t played a game since its 1-0 loss to the Kings on Saturday. After that home loss, the team opted to come out to the west coast early and acclimate to pacific time, spending two days practicing before facing the Ducks.

Head coach Travis Green said the extra time was imperative to both work on their craft and rest, as the Senators embark on a seven-game road trip that begins with the Ducks.

“We’re facing a young team that’s off to a good start,” Green said. “They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of high-end players. We’re going to have to be on top of our game.”

Tim Stützle paces the Sens with 19 points while Drake Batherson is right behind him with 18. While Brady Tkachuk has worked his way back into practice, he’ll miss this game vs Anaheim as he continues to recover from thumb surgery.

As part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Month, tonight’s game is the Ducks’ Hockey Fights Cancer night. Presented by UCI, the evening will unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families and raise awareness and support for local nonprofit, Jessie Rees Foundation.

For the game’s “I Fight For” Moment of Recognition, fans will have the opportunity to honor loved ones who have battled the fight against cancer by filling out complimentary “I Fight For” tribute cards, available at the Go Mango wall located inside the South entrance of Honda Center, Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio outside North doors and at multiple UCI Health tabling locations along Honda Center’s 200-level concourse.