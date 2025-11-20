GAMEDAY: Ducks Welcome Senators to Honda Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Ducks (13-6-1) take on the second half of a back-to-back slate with a match against the Senators (9-6-4), with Anaheim looking for a third straight win and seventh straight at Honda Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on Victory+.
The Ducks are back to their winning ways, notching two straight victories, with the most recent coming in a thrilling 4-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday. Two goals came courtesy of the defense, including the game-winner from rookie Ian Moore with 3:35 left in regulation. Moore’s goal was the first go-ahead score by a Ducks defenseman since Cam Fowler in 2021.
"That was a great play by the guys, good breakout and good entry, just trying to find a spot to get the puck from those guys and luckily it went in," Moore said. "I kind of had my head down and just tried to get something on net."