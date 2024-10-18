Preview: Ducks Visit Mile High City for Friday Night Battle vs. Avs

The Ducks will get right back to the road for some Friday night hockey, tonight facing off with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
PUCK DROP: 6 P.M. PT | WATCH: | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim heads to the Mile High City looking to build on a dramatic comeback win in Wednesday night's home opener at Honda Center. The Ducks trailed 4-3 late in the third period before Pavel Mintyukov's second goal of the night forced overtime - which ended on the first shift with Leo Carlsson's breakaway tally.
"We knew it was going to be a bit of a track meet," forward Trevor Zegras said. "As much as we could, we tried not to play a track meet but [Utah] is so young, skilled and fast that you have to respect their speed. We stayed to the inside and played tough, so it was a really good game.
"I thought we were shooting the puck and getting to the front of the net. We were utilizing the back of the net and trying to find guys in the slot. We played hard and got rewarded there at the end, tying it up. Then it was the Leo Carlsson show in overtime."