Preview: Ducks Visit Flames Seeking Fourth Straight Win

"We've been waiting for it for a while," added veteran forward Ryan Strome. "We've got a lot of skill in our lineup and we've done a good job moving the puck quick up ice to our forwards. You're seeing guys with confidence right now. At times, we've had groups of guys who were confident but collectively, throughout our lineup, we're getting contributions from everywhere."

Much as it has in each of the prior three games, McTavish's line once again drove the Ducks offense, connecting twice early in the second period to flip a one-goal deficit into a sudden Ducks lead.

"I'm trying to use my skill to create and use my body to shield pucks," McTavish said of his scoring streak. "Use my shot, too, that's kind of my game. I think the biggest asset I have is my hockey IQ and that's what I want to display every game."

Named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday, McTavish owns six goals in his last four games and two nights ago became just the second Duck in franchise history to score his 50th career NHL goal before his 22nd birthday - joining Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Kariya.

"He's a special talent," Strome said. "I know how hard he works. The start to the season wasn't what he wanted statistically but he was doing all the right things and he was staying hard to play against defensively, winning faceoffs, staying confident and working hard in practice.

"We all know the sky is the limit with him. I think right now you're just seeing the confidence. When you're confident and you're able to score like he is, the puck seems to be finding him right now. That's a good combination. And the thing I like about him is his attitude hasn't changed...It's nice to see him get rewarded."

The win in Seattle pushed Anaheim to 21-23-6 on the season, eight points back of a Western Conference Wild Card spot.

One of those teams standing between Anaheim and a postseason position is tonight's opponent - a Flames squad fighting with the rival Vancouver Canucks to stay above the cut line. Calgary has earned wins in six of its last 10 outings, and owns one of the league's best home-ice records at 15-7-3, but the club is coming off consecutive losses earlier this week to a pair of first-place teams, Winnipeg and Washington.

"I thought it was a pretty good game, Calgary forward Blake Coleman told NHL.com's Aaron Vickers after the loss to the Caps. "Honestly, I felt like we deserved better. Just some critical situations was the difference. I think at 5-on-5, I don't feel like it was even that close who the better team was. We just didn't find ways to put pucks in the net. A few breakdowns and mental mistakes."

"I think we should definitely [have gotten] at least get one point," Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson agreed. "I thought we were better 5-on-5. But there's a reason they're at the top of the standings. They find ways to win. It's a great learning experience for us to just create a little bit more."

Calgary (24-18-7, 55 points) sits fifth in the Central Division, one point back of Vancouver for the Western Conference Wild Card berth.