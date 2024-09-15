Preview: Ducks Prospects Battle Sharks in Game 2 of Rookie Faceoff

RookieFaceoff25-12

The Ducks resume their 2024 Rookie Faceoff slate this afternoon, squaring off with the San Jose Sharks (4:30 p.m.) at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

A live stream of today's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL/Ducks app shortly prior to puck drop.

Anaheim kicked off its rookie tournament action Friday with a 4-3 win over Colorado, getting 39 saves from Calle Clang and two third-period points from Cutter Gauthier to hold off a late Avs comeback.

In total, nine different Ducks prospects found the scoresheet Friday - including goals from Gauthier, Tyson Hinds, Alexandre Blais and Yegor Sidorov.

Hinds and Gauthier are wearing alternate captain's "A's" this weekend, while defenseman Tristan Luneau serves as the team's captain.

"In your first year pro, it's all overwhelming and there's so much going on," Hinds said his leadership role this weekend. "This year, I have more confidence and less stress. I know what I can bring to camp and I'm ready to work hard."

San Jose began its three-game weekend with a 3-2 win over Utah on Friday, aided by a goal from first overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

