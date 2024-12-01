Preview: Ducks Hosts Sens on Sunday Night at Honda Center

Anaheim allowed just a season-low 18 shots on net against LA, including only four in the third period, and have now killed 15 consecutive opponent power plays.

"I just thought that we had the puck maybe more than we have had in the past against these guys," Strome said. "In the past I feel like we have been on our heels and they kind of come in waves at us. But [Friday], we were pushing the pace on them. I thought we were pretty good on the forecheck, turned some pucks over and had some good zone time.

"It was a good effort. It obviously sucks right now, good crowd on a holiday weekend you'd like to get the win. All in all [though], we are moving in the right direction and the consistency for the last week to two weeks has been a lot better. I think that’s something that we have been trying to work towards and something we can hang out hat on tonight."

Despite the setback, Anaheim has earned points in five of its last seven games (4-1-1).

"I think what's encouraging is that we are [playing well] more consistently," Strome said. "I think we have strung together six or seven games we are pretty happy with. We are starting to follow the framework of the way we are supposed to play and what makes us successful. I think for us, maybe not look at today’s outcome, but maybe look at the bulk of games is what makes us feel a little bit better about ourselves. I think if we played the way we did and the way we have on most nights [lately], we’re gonna get good results. We have been in a lot of games this year and I think it started to move in the right direction, and I think everyone can see it and feel it on the bench that we are on the right path."

The Ducks now turn their attention to a Senators team in a similar spot, a rebuilding team led by a talented young core still enduring some NHL growing pains. Ottawa visits Orange County on the second half of a back-to-back, looking to respond from a 5-2 loss yesterday in LA which denied the Sens their first three-game winning streak of the season.

"It was a tight-checking game," Senators coach Travis Green said postgame. "I thought there were a couple of moments where we let up and gave up a couple of goals we didn't have to in the end...I thought quite honestly on the first, second and third goals [against], we were guilty of making a couple of mistakes that if you do, you're going to pay. We took a penalty with six minutes left and shot ourselves in the foot there as well.

"It was a pretty tight game. We're trying to teach our players that the defensive part of the game, the commitment to checking and the little details within your checking system are important...In the NHL, if you let up for a shift or if you miss a detail that's pretty simple the puck can end up in the back of your net."

Ottawa (10-12-1, 21 points) sits seventh in the Atlantic Division.