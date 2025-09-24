PREVIEW: Ducks Host Rival Kings in Preseason Battle at Honda Center 

The Ducks continue their preseason schedule by hosting the Kings at Honda Center tonight (7 p.m. PT).

This is the second of four total preseason games against the Kings. The two teams will face off again this Saturday.

Anaheim comes into this game fresh off their first win of the exhibition season after beating the Utah Mammoth, 6-1, on Monday.

In a lineup that featured much of an NHL-level roster, the Ducks got good offensive production with five players contributing to the six goal-win. Ducks camp roster invitee Matthew Phillips had two goals on the night with the others coming from Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston, Ryan Strome, and Beckett Sennecke. Helleson and Jackson LaCombe combined for a six-point night while Troy Terry added two assists on the evening.

As for tonight, Tristan Luneau explained what kinds of challenges the Kings present and what the Ducks need to do to notch another win.

“It’s a good team,” Luneau said. “They play fast, they do a lot of things right and they play hard, too. We have to match that energy and bring our own best game.”

Sam Colangelo additionally discussed what he’s expecting out of tonight’s Freeway Faceoff.

“They’ll have some of their ‘big dogs’ going, and so do we,” Colangelo said. “The Kings are a hard team to play against, but ultimately that’s what we want teams to be saying about us as well; that we’re a hard team to play against and play fast and quick. I think that if we manage the puck a little bit better than we did last game [against the Kings,] myself included, then I think we’ll have some more success.”

The Kings are 2-0 on the preseason after beating the Ducks in their first contest and beating the Golden Knights, 3-1, Tuesday night.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on Victory+, AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks mobile app.

Tonight's Lineup

FORWARDS

12 Sam Colangelo

13 Nikita Nesterenko

17 Alex Killorn

19 Troy Terry

20 Chris Kreider

25 Ryan Poehling

42 Tim Washe

44 Ross Johnston

57 Yegor Sidorov

61 Cutter Gauthier

64 Mikael Granlund

91 Leo Carlsson

DEFENSEMAN

2 Jackson LaCombe

14 Drew Helleson

50 Stian Solberg

61 Tyson Hinds

65 Jacob Trouba

67 Tristan Luneau

98 Pavel Mintyukov

GOALTENDERS

1 Lukas Dostal

31 Calle Clang