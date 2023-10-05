News Feed

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will take the ice for their final home game of the 2023 preseason tonight, hosting the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center. 

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports SoCal.

Anaheim returns to home ice tonight after falling 4-1 to LA Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, dropping the Ducks to 4-2-0 in the preseason.

While the Ducks didn't get the result they were looking for against their crosstown rival, the club's coaching staff, management and fans alike got a closer look at how three of the its top young defenseman, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger and Tristan Luneau, would perform against a quality NHL lineup. The head coach came away impressed.

"They battled and worked hard. I was really happy with those defenseman," Greg Cronin said. "I think Mintyukov played really well. I think Zellweger worked hard. Luneau worked hard, too. The young guys really played hard. [The Kings] had their opening lineup basically and these kids are trying to learn their way. I was happy with their compete level...I told them it's a learning experience and you'll get humbled a little bit, but it's an opportunity to grow."

The Ducks will meet Arizona again tonight for the second of three preseason games. Anaheim won the first of the exhibition matchup Sunday at Acrisure Arena, scoring twice in the game's final minute to suddenly turn what appeared to be a 4-3 loss into a 5-4 comeback victory.

"It's a mindset, right?" Cronin said postgame. "We're trying to create a mentality here...If you're mentally tough and you're resilient, you're durable and I think you can adapt quicker [late in games]."

With just nine days left now until the Ducks open the regular season in Vegas, the club announced another round of roster cuts Wednesday afternoon - assigning five players to AHL San Diego. Anaheim's training camp roster now stands at 34 players.

Anaheim also added to its preseason roster this week, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with restricted free agent Trevor Zegras and claiming former first-round pick Lassi Thomson on waivers from Ottawa

Anaheim's expected roster for tonight's game will be available later today.