Ducks Look to Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

The Ducks (20-13-2) hope to get back to their winning ways as they take on the Blue Jackets(14-14-6) for the second time in less than a week.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim fell to Dallas, 8-3, last night and has dropped four of its last five.

"It was ugly," head coach Joel Quenneville said. "I give (the Stars) credit, they can make plays. They certainly had their way with us all night long."

“That's one of the best teams in the league and we let them just play their game," added Radko Gudas. "We weren't making it hard for them to get pucks through and we screened our own goalie, so it was very hard today for the tendies.”

Anaheim was down 7-1 entering the third period. Final frame goals from Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund gave the Ducks their additional two scores. Sennecke still leads all rookies in scoring and goals while Granlund’s score was his fifth of the season.

With back-to-back games, the team can move on quickly and look to rebound as they take on a familiar opponent.

"(We) have something to prove (Saturday), knowing that this one was unacceptable," Quenneville said.

The Blue Jackets hit the road today for a brief, two-game Southern California trek starting with the Ducks and ending with the Kings on Monday. The Ducks and Blue Jackets last met on Tuesday with Columbus topping Anaheim, 4-3 in overtime.

Since that game, the Blue Jackets fell to the Wild on Thursday and have lost six of their last seven games.

On Friday, Columbus made headlines acquiring Mason Marchment from the Kraken in exchange for future second- and fourth-round picks.

According to The Athletic, Marchment is expected to make his debut against the Ducks tonight, though that is subject to change.

Zach Werenski leads the club in points (38) with 13 goals and 25 assists, both of which also pace the team. Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli are second on the team in points (22) with 12 goals and 10 assists apiece.