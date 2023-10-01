Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

The Ducks have claimed defenseman Lassi Thomson on waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Thomson, 23 (9/24/00), has recorded five assists (0-5=5) in 18 career NHL games with Ottawa since his debut in 2022. The 6-0, 190-pound defenseman appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa last season, spending the majority of the campaign with Belleville of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning 7-26=33 points and 28 penalty minutes (PIM).

Originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (19th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Thomson has recorded 18-54=72 points and 94 PIM in 135 career AHL games with Belleville. Thomson has appeared in 57 career Liiga games from 2019-21, registering 7-8=15 points and 16 PIM.

A native of Tampere, Finland, Thomson has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2018 U-18 World Championship (gold medal).