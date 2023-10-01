News Feed

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Thompson 16x9

The Ducks have claimed defenseman Lassi Thomson on waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Thomson, 23 (9/24/00), has recorded five assists (0-5=5) in 18 career NHL games with Ottawa since his debut in 2022. The 6-0, 190-pound defenseman appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa last season, spending the majority of the campaign with Belleville of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning 7-26=33 points and 28 penalty minutes (PIM). 

Originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (19th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Thomson has recorded 18-54=72 points and 94 PIM in 135 career AHL games with Belleville. Thomson has appeared in 57 career Liiga games from 2019-21, registering 7-8=15 points and 16 PIM. 

A native of Tampere, Finland, Thomson has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2018 U-18 World Championship (gold medal).