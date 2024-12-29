Preview: Ducks Cap Holiday Weekend Back-to-Back Today vs. Oilers

"I thought that they do a really good job at clogging the slot up. You go a little high and you try and shoot the pucks, and there is a line of bodies there. You saw we were trying to use the back of the net a little bit more. The chances that we did have, the goalie made saves and it was just that type of game."

The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-17-4 on the season and 6-11-1 on home ice.

"We were playing well, you take a break, maybe your execution is a little off," said Troy Terry, who scored his team-best 10th goal of the season Saturday. "Overall, it’s frustrating because I didn’t think we played bad [yesterday]. I thought we were structurally good, I don’t really feel like we gave them a lot either. It was just one of those games. The next step for us is having that kind of swagger. It’s having the confidence to make the play to win it in the third instead of holding on and just trying to be safe and put it in their end."

Terry leads the Ducks in nearly every offensive category, including points, goals, assists and power-play points. He's also paced the team with 10 points in December.

"These high-end teams, they have confidence in those situations and I think that’s just our next step," Terry said. "I think when we’re playing well, we’re a good team right now, so just trying to have confidence in these games."

Another of those high-end teams is Anaheim's foe today, an Edmonton squad fresh off a dramatic 4-3 overtime loss to the rival Kings yesterday afternoon. The Oilers led 3-2 in the third period, but LA's Tanner Jeannot would force overtime before young forward Quinton Byfield scored the OT winner to deny Edmonton the extra standings point.

“I feel like we came out in the second and played really well, had the puck a lot in their zone," Edmonton forward Viktor Arvidsson, a former King, told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. "We kind of took the foot off the gas pedal in the third and let them come back into it, so I think we need to, like we did the 13 games prior, stay on the gas and make them defend,”

Despite the loss, Edmonton's dynamic offensive duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each extended their point streaks to 10 games. The 10-game streak is the 16th of McDavid's NHL career, trailing only Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Edmonton (21-11-3, 45 points) is tied for second in the Pacific Division.