Preview: Ducks Battle the Bolts Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will defend home ice tonight for the first time in 2025, hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim returns home after splitting a two-game trip to Winnipeg and Edmonton, rallying for a dramatic comeback win overe the first-place Jets before suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to the Oilers on a late goal the following night.

“It’s a long season and we’re always taking the view that it’s a process," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We have to keep staying in the process, trust the structure, trust each other. The leadership group is doing a really good job of reinforcing the messages. I think in the second period [Friday against Edmonton], we got out of our structure a bit and we ended up losing the game in terms of the momentum in the game.

“And I think in the third we got back to it. If you just play that way every night you’re going to give yourself the best chance to win.”

Added defenseman Jackson LaCombe, whose third-period equalizer helped Anaheim nearly complete yet another two-goal deficit, "“I thought we played well, it’s a great team we played against and the second of a back-to-back is tough, especially against Winnipeg in the first game. I thought our team did a great job battling all night...We kind of slowed down in the second, but I thought we picked it up in the third and it was a close game."