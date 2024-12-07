'Our Group is Excited': Ducks Add Veteran Defenseman Trouba in Stunning Trade

The Ducks completed the biggest trade of the NHL season thus far on Friday, acquiring veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Trouba, who had served as the Rangers captain for the past four seasons, is a veteran of 772 career NHL games with Winnipeg (2013-19) and New York (2019-24). Since entering the league in 2013, Trouba ranks second among all NHL players in blocked shots (1,654) and 10th among all league defensemen in hits (1,578).

Trouba owns 315 career points with a +53 rating. This season, he led the Rangers blocked shots (68), shorthanded time on ice per game (3:03) and total shorthanded time on ice (73:22), while collecting six assists in 24 appearances.

Last year, Trouba was named the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award winner, presented annually to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.

Trouba and Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek spoke Friday on the trade, Trouba's potential impact in Anaheim and adding another veteran leader to a young Ducks team.

Jacob Trouba

On joining the Ducks

Anaheim was one of the places my wife and I were interested in, just everything about it. I think, where the team is at, they have a great opportunity for the next couple of years. It's kind of a similiar situation to when I came to New York with really good young players that are ready to take the next step. If there's something I can do to come in and help contribute to that, that's my goal.

On his familiarity with the Ducks

I'm friends with Frank [Vatrano] and Ryan Strome, so those are two guys that I've talked to in the past. I'm still pretty good buddies with them and have talked to them throughout the past couple of years, so obviously I know what they say about the organization and they speak very highly of the players and the team. It's an organization that is ready to take the next real step and hopefully this is another step in the right direction.

On a resolution to his uncertain situation in New York

I was pretty open with players on the team with the leadership group. Leading was a little bit harder for me in that situation, knowing things that were public and if they weren't public and other guys didn't know, I think that would've been a little bit of an easier situation for me. Things unfolded how they did, it was tough at times for sure. I'm excited that we're moving past it, I've got a new start in a way and can kind of put all that behind me and worry about playing hockey again.

On his tenure in New York

I loved it. I mean it's obviously fresh, but taking some time to reflect. I think obviously captaincy is extremely special. The day I was named captain was something I'll always remember to the conference finals, a President's trophy, I think even more so.

I felt like I had no clue what New York City was when I got here. And I feel like I've learned and grown so much as a person, found a love for art, found a lot of different people that I've met that I'll be lifelong friends with. It'll always be a piece of my heart.

I'm very grateful for all those memories and time to turn the page and start something new.

On becoming a leader for a young Ducks team

I don't view it as coming in there trying to be in some major leadership role. I think just being yourself and being genuine, that's the best way to lead.

Building relationships with players is something I've come to enjoy. You meet new people and figure out different ways that you can help different people and everyone comes from a different place or in a different point in their career. And I think finding a way to positively impact every player is considered leadership, but it's kind of just a way you go about your business and your day, being who you are and just being genuine to yourself.

On meeting the team

I'm looking forward to seeing everyone. I'm going to meet them in Montreal, so looking forward to meeting everyone when I get there and getting things underway.

On what drew him to Anaheim

There were discussions this past summer with my wife and my family and Anaheim was one of the teams on the list that we were both very interested in, that worked for our lives and both of our careers. It was a team that I was excited to join. It's a team that's right on the cusp of taking next step and being really great I think. So hopefully I can come in there and make an impact in a positive way. It's just a city and everything that we're excited about.

GM Pat Verbeek

On the trade

[It came together] rather quickly. As managers we're always talking to teams and seeing what's going on, but this came together rather quickly. As I mentioned to you before, I've been searching for a right-hand defenseman to help with our right side. Obviously we've got a lot of left shots and it's been difficult at times for them.

When a player of this caliber comes available, I wanted to help our team and I think he improves our team. He gives us a lot of depth on defense now. He's a really good penalty killer. I think he's got some underrated offensive skills that probably haven't shown in the last year or so. I think overall it gives our team a lot more rigid physical play to the rest of our group. And for me, as I'm trying to make this team better, that is part of how I want us to play. I want us to be really tough to play against and he certainly adds that element to our group.

On Trouba's leadership skills

You just don't become the captain of the New York Rangers and not have excellent qualifications on and off the ice. I spoke to Radko [Gudas] this morning and he was excited. I think [Trouba is] going to be able to add another layer of leadership to our entire group and with a different voice. I think it's important. And in speaking with Radko, I think our group's really excited about bringing Jacob in.

On Trouba's game

He plays a more stay at home style and with our left side, we have a lot of offensive defensemen. I think they're going to complement each other really well. We haven't really decided who he's going to play with yet. That's a work in progress to see the chemistry, but I feel very confident that whoever we put with him is going to be very good.

On the Ducks defense

Well, right now I think it's important to get a right hand shot. You can be flushed with the defensemen one night and then the next night, you're not. It's just something that is part of this business. We're going to manage it and manage it in a real development manner, looking at that with every single one of our young guys. It's going to provide some more competition within our group, which is healthy, and that's how you get better.

I feel really comfortable with a really solid D core now, and it's at a point now where it's going to get competitive. We're going to develop and have these guys play hard and compete to be in the lineup every night, which is, like I said, a good thing.

On the team's season so far

Well, I think that obviously there's been a couple games we've let slip away. Some of that stuff is youth and is some of is we're still finding that consistency on a night in and night out basis to do the things that our coaches are asking them to do. We're still working through that process, but we are getting a lot better. We've improved a ton and we still have a long ways to go, but we're going in a really good direction. And with that direction, I'm really happy with how things are going.