NHL Draft Lottery to be Held Tuesday, May 7

The NHL will hold the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery this Tuesday, May 7 at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J. studio. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN, with timing expected to be announced soon.

On April 26, the NHL announced the odds for clubs participating in the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, which will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

Anaheim enters the Draft Lottery with the third-best odds (11.5 percent) of winning the first overall selection in the draft. The Ducks can win the first overall selection and draft No. 1 overall for the first time in franchise history. Anaheim can select anywhere from first to fifth overall depending on the lottery results.

The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format March 23, 2021. Among the changes instituted in 2022 is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the Second Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the First Lottery Draw.

Anaheim currently owns nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including two first-round selections (Anaheim acquired Edmonton’s 2024 first-round selection March 8) and seven picks in the first three rounds. The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, June 28, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 29.

Anaheim's eight previous top-5 selections in franchise history are below:

First overall: None

Second overall: Three times (Leo Carlsson, 2023; Bobby Ryan, 2005 and Oleg Tverdovsky, 1994)

Third overall: One time (Mason McTavish, 2021)

Fourth overall: Two times (Paul Kariya, 1993 and Chad Kilger, 1995)

Fifth overall: Two times (Stanislav Chistov, 2001 and Vitaly Vishnevski, 1998)

