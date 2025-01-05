NHL Announces Ducks Quarter Century Team

Ryan Getzlaf appeared in 17 seasons from 2005-22, retiring as Anaheim's all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs. Getzlaf helped the Ducks to a 2007 Stanley Cup as the leading scorer during the championship run (7-10=17) and is the longest-serving captain in Ducks history (12 seasons, 2010-22). He appeared in a franchise-record 1,157 career NHL games with the Ducks, scoring 282-737=1,019 points with a +102 rating, the only player in club history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 games. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (19th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Getzlaf leads Anaheim in all-time points, assists, even-strength points (664), overtime goals (11) and power-play assists (255). He led Anaheim in assists in a franchise record 13 straight seasons from 2007-20, in addition to leading the club in points on eight occasions. His 66 assists in 2008-09 remain a club record.

Corey Perry is the only Ducks player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s MVP in 2010-11, leading the league with 50 goals to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s top scorer. He helped Anaheim to the 2007 Stanley Cup as part of a 14-year stint with Anaheim from 2005-19 where he was a four-time NHL All-Star and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2011 and 2014. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (28th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry scored 372-404=778 points in 988 games as a Duck. He is second among franchise leaders in goals and GWG (64), third in points, goals, appearances and plus/minus (+78). He also leads all-time Ducks leaders in career playoff OT goals (4), and ranks second in postseason scoring (36-53-89), goals, assists and appearances (118).

Teemu Selanne helped Anaheim to the 2007 Stanley Cup, was named the inaugural Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner in 1998-99 with 47 goals and won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winner in 2005-06. His 52 goals in 1997-98 and 109 points in 1996-97 remain franchise records, while his second stint with the club from 2005-14 saw him score 232-274=506 points in 572 games. Selanne finished his Ducks career in 2014 as the franchise’s all-time leader in almost every offensive category, including goals (457), assists (531), points (988), plus/minus (+120), appearances (966), PPG (182), GWGs (77), OT goals (6) and shots (2,964). He was also the club playoff leader in goals (35), PPG (15), GWG (8), shots (274) and games (96). He is also one of two players to score 40 or more goals for the Ducks in a single season since 2000, netting 40 in 2005-06 and 48 in 2006-07 (Perry had 50 in 2010-11 and 43 in 2013-14). Selanne was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Scott Niedermayer captained Anaheim to the 2007 Stanley Cup and was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He spent five seasons with the Ducks from 2005-10, scoring 60-204=264 points in 371 regular-season games with Anaheim, the most among Ducks defensemen all-time upon his retirement in 2010. Signed as a free agent in 2005, Niedermayer also scored 8-26=34 points in 56 playoff games. In 2006-07, he set the Ducks franchise record for most points (15-54=69) and assists by a defenseman. Niedermayer was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Cam Fowler is the highest-scoring defenseman in Ducks history, recording 96-361=457 points in 991 career games in 15 seasons with Anaheim from 2010-24. He leads all-time Ducks blueliners in points, goals, assists and appearances. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (12th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Fowler made six career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including two trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2015 and 2017. He earned 6-27=33 points in 62 postseason games.

J.S. Giguere backstopped Anaheim to the 2007 Stanley Cup and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2003. In 2003, he became the fifth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup, posting a .945 SV% (an NHL record at the time; minimum: 20 GP) to guide the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. His 1.62 GAA was second in NHL history at the time. Giguere appeared in 447 career regular-season games for Anaheim from 2000-10, posting a 206-163-54 record with 32 shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and .914 SV%. He ranks among Anaheim’s all-time franchise leaders in numerous categories (min. 100 GP), including wins (first), shutouts (first), SV% (second), appearances (second), starts (second) and GAA (third). Acquired from Calgary in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft on June 10, 2000, he appeared in 52 career playoff games with Anaheim, compiling a 33-17 record with six shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and .925 SV%.

The six players selected to Anaheim’s Second Team include two Hall of Fame inductees, both who served as Captain of the Ducks during their tenure, and two Stanley Cup champions.

Paul Kariya led the Ducks to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2003 while serving as captain. He scored 90-115=205 points in 230 games from 2000-03, leading all Ducks skaters in points after the turn of the century. Kariya was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2002-03 and represented the Ducks at the NHL All-Star Game in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003. The franchise’s first draft pick in 1993 (fourth overall), Kariya was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Bobby Ryan scored four straight 30-goal seasons from 2008-12, including a rookie season that saw him score 31-26= 57 points and finish as runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie. The 57 points set a then-Ducks rookie record. In his six-year tenure with Anaheim after being selected second overall by the Ducks in 2005, Ryan scored 147-142=289 points in 378 games as Duck from 2007-13. Among all-time Ducks, he ranks ninth in points and eighth in goals.

Jakob Silfverberg appeared in 11 seasons with the Ducks, helping the club to the 2015 and 2017 Western Conference Finals. He scored 158-196=354 points in 772 appearances with the club. His 158 goals since his acquisition by Anaheim from Ottawa in 2013 remain the most by a Ducks player. Among all-time Ducks leaders, he ranks in the top-10 in numerous offensive categories, including goals (fifth), appearances (fifth), shots (fifth, 1,706), points (seventh), game-winning goals (seventh, 20), assists (eighth), shorthanded points (third, 11-6=17), shorthanded goals (third, 11) and shootout goals (fourth, 17).

Francois Beauchemin helped Anaheim to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007, skating in a club-high 30:33 in the 2007 playoffs. He scored four postseason goals in 2007, including a power-play goal in Anaheim's title-clinching Game 5 win vs. Ottawa. Beauchemin remains the top-scoring defenseman in Anaheim playoff history in both points (10-29=39) and goals in 101 games. In two stints with Anaheim from 2005-09 and 2011-15, Beauchemin appeared in 592 games, earning 56-140=196 points. He is ninth among all-time Ducks in games played, and fourth among all-time club defensemen in points, goals and assists.

Chris Pronger helped Anaheim to the 2007 Stanley Cup, leading all Ducks blueliners with 3-12=15 points in 19 games during the championship run. His 19 points remain a single postseason record by a Ducks defenseman. Pronger spent three seasons with Anaheim from 2006-09 earning 36-114=150 points in 220 games while serving as the club’s captain in 2007-08. In the 2006-07 season, he was a Norris Trophy finalist along with Niedermayer after earning 13-46=59 points in 66 regular-season games. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

John Gibson is the only current member named to either of the Ducks’ teams. He helped the Ducks to two Western Conference Final appearances in 2015 and 2017, while he has appeared in a club record 490 games with Anaheim from 12 seasons beginning 2013-14. Gibson is 199-211-62 with a 2.90 GAA, .910 SV% and 24 shutouts. He also leads all-time Ducks goaltenders in saves and starts, and is second in wins behind only Giguere. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson combined with Frederik Andersen in 2015-16 to win the first William M. Jennings Trophy in franchise history (192 goals against). He represented Anaheim at three NHL All-Star Games (2015-16, 2017-18, 2021-22) and set career highs in wins (31), SV% (.926) and appearances (60) in 2017-18.