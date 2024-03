Ducks winger Brock McGinn underwent successful disc surgery (back) last week and is recovering at home. He is expected to be out of action for four months.

McGinn has a goal and two assists in 24 games with the Ducks this season. The 30-year-old from Fergus, Ontario was traded to Anaheim by Pittsburgh with a 3rd-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for Dmitry Kulikov on March 3, 2023. He has 76 goals and 74 assists in 508 career games with Carolina, Pittsburgh and Anaheim.