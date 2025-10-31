Kreider Makes Welcome Return to Ducks After Battling 'Not Pleasant' Illness

A return home to Orange County is a welcome respite after a lengthy (but fruitful) five-game road trip, but the Ducks will get an extra boost with the return of one vital veteran.

Winger Chris Kreider is expected to be back in the lineup tonight vs. Detroit after missing the last four games of the trip with a case of hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

BUY TICKETS

He was sequestered to a hotel room and ultimately sent home while the team was still on the road "so I could start getting my legs back." The experience, Kreider said, was "Not fun. Not pleasant at all. No, it was terrible. I don't recommend it."

The Ducks still managed to go 3-1-1 on the trip, capped off by an impressive shootout victory over the defending champion Panthers in Florida three nights ago, while Kreider watched all of it from the other coast.

"It was awesome. I mean, they were flying around. Fantastic road trip," he said. "I mean, seven out of 10 points in any five-game span, especially a road trip, is phenomenal. So yeah, it was one thing that I enjoyed doing while I was locked in my room.

"It was weird being out that long and really not able to do anything. It's just a lot of twiddling in my thumbs," said the 34-year-old. "It just had to run its course. So nothing you can do, but sit there and feel awful.

Kreider was able to return to practice yesterday at Honda Center back at 100 percent health.

"I mean, to get back around the group to feel more like myself. Yeah. It makes you appreciate being helpful."

Kreider has been everything the Ducks could have hoped since acquiring him in June from the New York Rangers (along with a 2025 fourth-round pick) for center Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick.