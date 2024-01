Ducks forward Alex Killorn will undergo arthroscopic left knee surgery next week. He is expected to be out of the lineup four-to-six weeks.

Killorn has totaled six goals and 19 points in 34 games this season, his first as a Duck. He scored twice in Anaheim's comeback win over Florida Monday afternoon, including the game-winning goal in overtime. The 34-year-old had collected 11 points in his last 15 games and was tied for seventh among team leaders in scoring this season.