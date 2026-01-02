Granlund Named to Finland Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Mikael Granlund was named today to Finland’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Granlund joins center Leo Carlsson (Sweden), goaltender Lukas Dostal and defenseman Radko Gudas (both Czechia), and goaltender prospect Damian Clara (host Italy) as Anaheim’s players selected to participate in the February Olympic Winter Games.

Granlund, 33 (2/26/92), will appear in his second appearance on the Olympic stage with Finland after helping his country to Bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia where he was named to the tournament All-Star Team.

A native of Oulu, Finland, The Milan Cotrina 2026 Games will mark Granlund’s 17th international appearance for Finland, where he has previously earned six medals. Granlund represented Finland at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off where he led his country in points (3-1=4) and goals in three tournament games.

Altogether, he has appeared at one Olympic Winter Games (2014), the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, eight World Championships (2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2024), three World Junior Championships (2010, 2011, 2012), two U-18 World Championships (2009, 2010) and 2008 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

He served as Finland’s captain at both the 2018 and 2024 World Championships and 2012 World Junior Championship. He helped Finland to gold medals at the 2011 and 2022 World Championships, silver at the 2016 World Championship and bronze at back-to-back U-18 World Championships (2009 and 2010).

Granlund has scored 186-439=625 points in 924 career games with Anaheim (2025-present), Dallas (2025), San Jose (2023-25), Pittsburgh (2023), Nashville (2019-23) and Minnesota (2012-19). Granlund ranks fourth in points and third in assists among all active Finnish players in the NHL. All-time, he ranks 11th among Finnish NHLers in points and ninth in assists.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year contract July 1, 2025, the 5-10, 193-pound forward has scored 7-8=15 points in 22 games with Anaheim this season. Granlund has also recorded 16-26=42 points in 77 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, helping Dallas to the 2025 Western Conference Final.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will take place from Feb. 11-22. The 12 teams will each play three preliminary games in their respective groups. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22.