GAMEDAY: Ducks Head to Tampa Looking for Third Straight Win

“This would be a wow, wow,” head coach Joel Quenneville said of the win in Boston. “Certainly, had a lot of the same things that were going on out there, like pucks were going in at both ends. I thought the guys–-I mean, Granny [Mikael Granlund] and that line of his made a big play on that goal right after they tied it up, so it was a good response. Well, we had some good things that we were doing out there, and at the same time, things we got to clean up, but never a dull moment out there tonight.”

The comeback victory was aided by Granlund who had a franchise-tying five-point game with two goals and three assists. He became the first Ducks player since Ryan Getzlaf in 2015, and the seventh player in team history, with five points in one game.

“We just kept playing,” Granlund said. “I felt like we had a really good third there, and all of a sudden they score two goals and it's tie game and then we scored the next shift. So that was one of those games. We bounced back there and, you know, obviously we don’t want to give up five goals a game, but, you know, you got two points and that's all that matters.”

The Lightning are currently on a four-game losing streak with their most recent loss coming Thursday to Chicago.

Similar to the reeling Bruins, Tampa is hungry for a win, and Quenneville knows the Lightning will give the Ducks all they can handle.

“We got a good test going into Tampa,” Quenneville said. “We've got a good start on this trip, and we want to keep the momentum going, and obviously, we've got to play more–I'm gonna say, we got to play with the puck a lot better than we did that tonight [when] going against Tampa.”