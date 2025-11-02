GAMEDAY: Ducks Duel with Devils in Día de Muertos Partido

DDMTWT
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (6-3-1) look to make it three wins in a row as they face the Devils (9-3-0) at Honda Center. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Today's game will feature a Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration while honoring Hispanic heritage month with many activations throughout the evening. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos-inspired poncho, courtesy of HERDEZ® Salsa.

Additionally, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host a Ducks Día de Muertos-themed auction set to begin Sunday, Nov. 2 at noon PT. The auction will close Monday, Nov. 3 at noon PT, with all proceeds benefiting Latino Health Access.

The Ducks enter this evening fresh off a 5-2 win over the Red Wings, their fourth win in their last five games. Leo Carlsson tied a career-high with four points while Troy Terry had two goals, one shorthanded, and an assist.

All the big plays from Anaheim's 5-2 victory over Detroit

"He's been a 'wow' factor," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said of Carlsson. "He brings speed through the middle of the ice, and a lot of times he has possession of the puck, and he can back (the defense) off and loosen up coverage and open things up for his wingers."

Carlsson extended his point streak to a career-high five games.

Chris Kreider, who returned to action after missing four prior games with hand-foot-and-mouth disease, made his impact felt with a power play goal.

“We certainly got our looks on the power play,” Kreider said. “We had to make a couple of adjustments but got our opportunities and finally got a couple looks so it was a good time to punch one there in the third and give us a little breathing room.”

New Jersey heads down the freeway after a 4-1 bounceback victory over the Kings on Saturday night. The Devils previously lost two straight, but their win was aided by goals from Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer (2), and Brian Halonen, who scored the first goal of his NHL career. Jacob Markstrom had 43 saves in the win over L.A., good for the most in his career with New Jersey.

Getting off to a hot start will be key for Anaheim as per NHL.com, the Devils are 6-0-0 when they open the scoring.

