GAMEDAY: Ducks Duel with Devils in Día de Muertos Partido

The Ducks (6-3-1) look to make it three wins in a row as they face the Devils (9-3-0) at Honda Center. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.
Today's game will feature a Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration while honoring Hispanic heritage month with many activations throughout the evening. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos-inspired poncho, courtesy of HERDEZ® Salsa.
Additionally, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host a Ducks Día de Muertos-themed auction set to begin Sunday, Nov. 2 at noon PT. The auction will close Monday, Nov. 3 at noon PT, with all proceeds benefiting Latino Health Access.
The Ducks enter this evening fresh off a 5-2 win over the Red Wings, their fourth win in their last five games. Leo Carlsson tied a career-high with four points while Troy Terry had two goals, one shorthanded, and an assist.