GAMEDAY: Ducks Close Out Road Trip by Taking on Panthers in Florida

The Ducks (4-3-1) close out their five-game road trip with a visit to Florida to take on the Panthers (5-5-1). Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim enters this game coming off a 4-3 loss to the Lightning. After a goal from Jacob Trouba in the second period, the Ducks were down 3-1 entering the third.

Goals from Ryan Poehling and Troy Terry got Anaheim back in the mix to tie the game late, but a power play goal courtesy of Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay the lead and eventual win.

"You could feel it in the intermission before the third, we knew we weren't out of it,” said Troy Terry, who is currently on a three-game goal streak. "We're a fast hockey team. It's the first word that comes to mind … I think we put pressure on them with our speed. So, I think just keep building on that identity, playing fast. Whether that's fore checking or using our speed on rushes or even just defending, using our legs."