GAMEDAY: Ducks Close Out Road Trip by Taking on Panthers in Florida

2025-26_ADHC_SM_AWAY_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080 10
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (4-3-1) close out their five-game road trip with a visit to Florida to take on the Panthers (5-5-1). Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim enters this game coming off a 4-3 loss to the Lightning. After a goal from Jacob Trouba in the second period, the Ducks were down 3-1 entering the third.

Goals from Ryan Poehling and Troy Terry got Anaheim back in the mix to tie the game late, but a power play goal courtesy of Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay the lead and eventual win.

"You could feel it in the intermission before the third, we knew we weren't out of it,” said Troy Terry, who is currently on a three-game goal streak. "We're a fast hockey team. It's the first word that comes to mind … I think we put pressure on them with our speed. So, I think just keep building on that identity, playing fast. Whether that's fore checking or using our speed on rushes or even just defending, using our legs."

All the top plays from Anaheim's 4-3 defeat in Tampa Bay

According to head coach Joel Quenneville, Mikael Granlund will miss today’s game and be out three weeks with a lower body injury. "We're probably looking at a couple, three weeks," Quenneville said. With Granlund out, forward Jansen Harkins (upper body) will make his season debut.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury, while forward Chris Kreider remains out with an illness.

The Ducks are currently 2-2 on this five-game, 10-day road stretch and Quenneville said he hopes his group can end it on a positive note before returning to Honda Center this Friday.

“Everybody’s playing tonight and it’s one of those days," Quenneville said. "We want to make sure we finish this trip and at the end of it look back and say, ‘Hey, if we get something out of tonight, we’ll be happy with it.’”

Thoughts from Coach Quenneville ahead of tonight's match vs. Florida Panthers

Florida has battled back from four consecutive losses to win two of its last three games. Its most recent win came Saturday vs Vegas (3-0). Today vs. the Ducks, the Panthers will be without Brad Marchand, who is currently on personal leave, and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body injury).

Quenneville, who previously coached the Panthers, noted this is a detailed group that plays really well together.

“Across the board, they play a hard team-game,” he said. “Everybody’s connected. They’re in the puck area [and] all the little things away from the game that lead to goals or how to be creative or how to defend, they do all those things well. They seem to feed off of that.”

