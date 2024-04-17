Fowler Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Ducks announced today defenseman Cam Fowler has been selected as the Ducks' nominee for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Fowler is the longest current tenured Anaheim player, skating in his 14th season with the Ducks while serving as an alternate captain each of the last five seasons (since 2019-20). Among all-time franchise leaders on the ice, Fowler is third in appearances (973), fifth in points (96-356=452) and assists, while he paces all-time Ducks defensemen in points, goals, assists and games played.

Cam Fowler and his wife, Jasmine, launched their own charitable programming, C4Kids in 2018 to give back to the Southern California community. The goal of C4Kids is to provide youth with opportunities to learn, play and love hockey. So far, C4Kids has reached thousands of kids and families through various events, including a ball hockey tournament, THE RINKS Find Your Grind Hockey Scholarship program and hosting families at Ducks games, in addition to meet-and-greets. To address the challenges of kids gaining access to the sport of hockey, Cam and Jasmine support the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program by offering a free street hockey stick and ball to all fourth-grade students upon completion of the S.C.O.R.E. street hockey curriculum.

One of Cam Fowler’s favorite hockey memories as a child was playing in local ball hockey tournaments, having fun with his friends, while growing his love and skill as a hockey player. Cam strives to help give local kids the same experiences and opportunities that he has had in his own life, and to give back to the sport that has given so much to him.

The Fowlers have made a personal donation to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation to fund the C4Kids programs, while also support the club’s S.C.O.R.E. program, Children's Hospital of Orange County and Families Helping Families.

Since the creation of C4Kids, Cam's programs have had a positive impact on thousands of kids and families through its various events. The C4Kids Stick and Ball program has been hugely successful, helping over 7,500 fourth graders receive a free stick and ball to begin their hockey journey.