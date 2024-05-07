Ducks to Select Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks will own a top-three selection for the fifth time in franchise history June 28 in Las Vegas

3 (1)

The Anaheim Ducks retained the third overall selection for the 2024 NHL Draft as part of tonight’s 2024 NHL Draft Lottery held in Secaucus, N.J. This will mark the fifth time in franchise history Anaheim has owned a top-three pick in the NHL Draft. Anaheim’s all-time top-three picks include three No. 2 selections, including 2023 (Leo Carlsson), 2005 (Bobby Ryan) and 1994 (Oleg Tverdovsky) in addition to one No. 3 in 2021 (Mason McTavish).

The results of the NHL Draft Lottery were revealed live by ESPN this evening. The Ducks came out of a field of 16 clubs vying to win two lotteries. Anaheim currently owns nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including two first-round selections (Anaheim acquired Edmonton’s 2024 first-round selection March 8) and seven picks in the first three rounds. The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, June 28, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 29.

“While its disappointing to not win a lottery, we remain in a position to draft one of the best players available and add to our young, strong core of top young players already in the NHL,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek.

The top ranked prospects by NHL Central Scouting include center Macklin Celebrini (Boston College, NCAA), defenseman Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State, NCAA), center Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat, WHL), defenseman Zeev Buium (Denver, NCAA), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw, OHL), defenseman Anton Silayev (Nizhny Novgorod, KHL), right wing Ivan Demidov (SKA St. Petersburgh, Russia), center Konsta Helenius (Jukurit, Finland), defenseman Adam Jiricek (Plzen, Czechia) and right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Mora, Sweden-2).

With the third overall selection and Edmonton’s first-round selection in 2024, Anaheim owns two picks in the first round for the fourth time the last six NHL Drafts, including 2022, 2020 and 2019. With their two selections in 2024, Anaheim owns 10 selections over the last six drafts since 2019, the most in the NHL. Anaheim has made 36 prior selections in the first round in franchise history, with 19 or 20 first-round choices from 2009 to 2023 making their NHL debut with the Ducks.

News Feed

Ducks Goalie Coach 'Sudsie' Maharaj is Cancer Free 

NHL Draft Lottery to be Held Tuesday, May 7

Ducks Sign Goaltender Buteyets to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks to Host S.C.O.R.E. Shootout Presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal on Saturday, May 4

'A Ton of Optimism': Ducks Reflect on Challenging Year, Express Confidence for Next Season

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Four Players

Verbeek, Cronin Recap Ducks Season, Address Team's Future Plans

Ducks Coaches and Cancer Survivors Maharaj, Stothers Award $25,000 Grant in Honor of 25 Years of Hockey Fights Cancer

Recap: Vatrano, Dostal Lift Ducks to 4-1 Win in Season Finale

Preview: Gauthier Debuts, Silfverberg Departs in Ducks Season Finale

Fowler Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

'Thrilled to be a Duck': Gauthier Arrives in Anaheim

Ducks Sign Gauthier to Entry-Level Contract

Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Second-Period Deficit in 3-1 Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

Recap: Colangelo Scores in Debut Game as Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Fan Appreciation Night