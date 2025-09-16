Ducks to Open Training Camp presented by BYLT Thursday at Great Park Ice

#FlyTogether Fan Camp to be held Saturday at Great Park Ice featuring Team Orange vs. Team Black scrimmage, plus numerous fan and player interactions, and entertainment

The Ducks announced today the details for its 2025 Training Camp presented by BYLT, set to begin Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. Camp is open to the public and free of charge.

The Ducks 2025 camp roster features 54 players, including 31 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. The roster also features five Anaheim first-round selections and 29 Anaheim draft selections overall. Altogether, 11 total first-round draft picks from NHL clubs feature on the roster.

Anaheim’s camp is highlighted by #FlyTogether Fan Camp Saturday, Sept. 20 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to launch the 2025-26 season. #FlyTogether Fan Camp will feature a scrimmage between Team Orange and Team Black from 10:35 to 11:45 a.m. at FivePoint Arena.

Starting at 9 a.m., fans are invited to join the team for warm-ups to get a close-up look and interact with players in front of Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena on the east grass area. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the teams practice before and after the scrimmage, with Team Orange beginning their practice on Rink 3 at 10 a.m. and Team Black following the scrimmage at 12 p.m. (Rink 3).

The #FlyTogether Fan Camp festivities will feature a special surprise from mascot, Wild Wing. In addition, fans attending will have the opportunity to receive swag giveaway items, hear live music along with appearances from Ducks Power Players and Wild Wing.

The first three days of camp at Great Park Ice will feature two groups of players participating in on-ice practices on both Rink 3 and FivePoint Arena (Rink 4). Fans are recommended to visit AnaheimDucks.com or the Ducks Twitter/X account for updates as Training Camp times are subject to change.

2025 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE (Sept. 18-20)
Thursday, Sept. 18 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

  • Team Orange: 10 - 11 a.m. - (Rink 3)
  • Team Black: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. - (Rink 3)

Friday, Sept. 19 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

  • Team Orange: 10-10:30 a.m. - (Rink 3), 10:35 a.m. (FivePoint Arena)
  • Team Black: 12 p.m. (Rink 3)
  • Scrimmage: Team Orange vs. Team Black (10:35 a.m., FivePoint Arena)

Sat., Sept. 20 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena

  • Team Orange: 10:35 a.m. - (Rink 4), 12 p.m. (Rink 3)
  • Team Black: 10 a.m. - (Rink 3), 10:35 a.m. (Rink 4)
  • Scrimmage: Team Orange vs. Team Black (10:35 a.m., Rink 4)
2025 Training Camp Roster
