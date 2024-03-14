Ducks to Host Women in Sports Weekend Presented by Pacific Premier Bank

The Ducks will host Women in Sports Weekend presented by Pacific Premier Bank March 23-24. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Ducks will honor and highlight trailblazers in women and girls’ sports with the goal of inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders in Orange County.

The expanded two-day event will commence Saturday, March 23 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena with headline guest speaker Jeanie Buss, Governor of the Los Angeles Lakers. The festivities will continue at Honda Center on Sunday, March 24 as the club hosts its second annual Women in Sports Business and Leadership panel ahead of the Ducks facing off against the Tampa Bay Lighting (5:30 p.m.).

The Ducks will host their second annual all-female Women in Sports Business and Leadership panel discussion on Sunday, March 24 featuring a star-studded line-up of inspiring women, including Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Annie Camins, UFC fighter (No. 8 ranked in the Strawweight division) Mackenzie Dern, Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime columnist for the Los Angeles Times Helene Elliott and CEO and founder of EAG Sports Management Denise White. The panel will be moderated by Ducks Stream host and broadcaster Alexis Downie. In honor of Women in Sports Night, the panelists will participate in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the Ducks vs. Lightning game.

The Women in Sports Business and Leadership panel discussion will be held at Brewery X Biergarten at Honda Center. Check-in for the event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the panel set to begin promptly at 3:15 p.m.

Women in Sports weekend presented by Pacific Premier Bank will officially kick off Saturday, March 23 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena beginning at 9:15 a.m. with Jeanie Buss. An inspirational discussion titled Overcoming Obstacles featuring accomplished women in sports industry including Annie Camins, CEO of Peak Performance Training and Athlete Mindset coach Danielle McDonough, the first female public address announcer in Baltimore Orioles history Adrienne Roberson and Olympic gold medalist and motivational speaker Staciana Winfield will follow. Three-time Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster and Ducks' rink side reporter Aly Lozoff will serve as the host and moderator for the event. Guests in attendance will also have the chance to test their skills on the ice and learn the basics of hockey. The on-ice session will be held on Rink 4 and led by female coaches including Annie Camins, Director of the Lady Ducks girl’s hockey program Kristi Kehoe and two-time Olympic medalist Molly Schaus. Additionally, Ducks female staff members from various roles within the organization will be on site to connect and provide career advice to young professionals in attendance during an open networking event.

Check-in at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the event to begin promptly at 9:15 a.m.

In celebration of Women in Sports Night at Honda Center on March 24, Adrienne Roberson is set to become the first woman in Anaheim Ducks history to serve as the public address announcer. Additionally, the official DJ for the Los Angeles Chargers Esther Anaya will make her NHL DJ debut on Women in Sports Night, Ducks broadcaster Alexis Downie will continue her role as host and reporter for the Ducks Stream broadcast with Ally Kay as the in-arena host. Select members of the Ducks staff will be highlighted throughout the evening for their achievements as a woman working in the sports industry. During the first intermission, Mackenzie Dern will be joined by 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championship gold medalists and Orange County natives, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes for an autograph session and meet-and-greet opportunity in the main concourse near Section 208. Cheng and Hughes will represent Team USA this summer during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Numerous participants from Ducks female hockey programs and initiatives will be in attendance to celebrate Women in Sports Night, including members of Lady Ducks hockey teams in addition to Learn Her Way presented by 24 Hour Fitness and We Play Her Way presented by Pacific Premier Bank programs. Joining the Ducks on the blue line during the National Anthem and as the Blue Line Buddies will be the Lady Ducks. Lady Ducks players will also participate in pregame Zamboni rides and first intermission on-ice activities. The Girls Scouts of Orange County will participate in the color guard during the National Anthem in addition the top two cookie sellers from Girl Scouts of Orange County will enjoy a Zamboni ride during the second intermission.

The Ducks will hold an in-game auction featuring a variety of sports memorabilia including PWHL jerseys donated from numerous organizations. All proceeds raised during the Anaheim Ducks Women in Sports Night auction will benefit Girl Scouts of Orange County whose mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. The auction will open on Saturday, March 23 at noon PT and will close Monday, March 25 at noon PT. To place a bid or donate, text DUCKS to 76278 or visit Ducks.GiveSmart.com.

For fans interested in attending Women in Sports Night or participating in any of the festivities throughout Women in Sports Weekend presented by Pacific Premier Bank, visit AnaheimDucks.com/WomenInSportsPanel.