Ducks to Host Military Appreciation Night Sunday

The Ducks will honor United States military personnel and veterans during Military Appreciation Night this Sunday, Nov. 9 when the Ducks face off against the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT). This annual game night will pay tribute to local military, while raising awareness and funds for Ducks nonprofit Community Partners, United Heroes League (UHL) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

Representatives from United Heroes League will participate in several of the evening’s ceremonial moments including Honorary Puck Drop, Take Flight, Blue Line Buddies and the Salute to Those Who Serve Award. The California Army National Guard will be onsite to distribute informational items and prizes.

Fans can support Military Appreciation Night by participating in the in-game auction featuring player-autographed Military Appreciation jerseys. The auction is set to begin at noon PT on Sunday, Nov. 9 and will close Monday, Nov. 10 at noon PT. Fans can bid by texting DUCKS to 76278 or visit Ducks.Givesmart.com. All proceeds will benefit United Heroes League and Vet Tix.

About United Heroes League

United Heroes League is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit based in Hastings, Minnesota. The charity assists families of all branches of the military by providing free sports equipment, free youth development camps, financial grants to pay for sports registration fees, special experiences of meeting pro athletes, and pro sports tickets so the entire family can enjoy a night out at the game before or after deployment. UHL actively works to ensure that children of military service members can afford every opportunity to participate in sports. Additionally, UHL has provided over $12 million worth of free sports equipment, game tickets, cash grants, sports camps, and special experiences to military families across the US & Canada.



About Vet Tix

Vet Tix is a nonprofit that provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life. They support our troops by honoring their service and providing positive family and life experiences, during and after their years of service to our country.