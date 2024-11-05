Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health Tuesday Night at Honda Center

The Ducks will host Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) Night presented by UCI Health at Honda Center tomorrow, Nov. 5 (7 p.m.) as part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Month, a time that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. The evening will highlight game night presenting partner, UCI Health and raise awareness and support for local nonprofit, Jessie Rees Foundation.

The evening’s Ceremonial Puck Drop will highlight Steve Mellem, a UCI Health patient and Southern California native. Diagnosed with prostate cancer, Steve would have to have his prostate removed by Dr. David Lee and the team at UCI Health's Comprehensive Prostate Cancer Program. A high-precision, robot-assisted prostatectomy was performed, sparing the nerves necessary for normal function. Now, two years after his diagnosis, Steve is cancer-free, has no issues with continence or other functions and is enjoying water sports again and spending time with his nine grandchildren.

UCI Health will be hosting a Health Fair inside the South Entrance and along the 200 and 400 level concourses at Honda Center starting with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. through the start of the second period. The Health Fair will feature various health-related booths. Together, UCI Health and the Ducks are fostering a healthy and vibrant community.

The Ducks are calling all fans in attendance to help fill Jessie Rees Foundation JoyJars by participating in a JoyDrive where fans will be encouraged to donate 24-packs of crayons for the Jessie Rees Foundation’s Courageous Kids. The Jessie Rees Foundation ensures every Courageous Kid fighting cancer has the support to Never Ever Give Up, and they provide children in hospitals around the world with fun-filled JoyJars as a way to send hope and joy to children fighting cancer. JoyJars are filled with a variety of toys and games to help pass the time in the hospital. The Crayons for Courageous Kids drop-off location will be inside the South Entrance of Honda Center.

The first 200 people to donate to the JoyDrive will receive one Chick-fil-A® Digital Offer Card good for one (1) Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. In addition, Chick-fil-A SoCal and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will be selling opportunity drawing tickets for $5 each during Hockey Fights Cancer Night inside the South Entrance to benefit the Jessie Rees Foundation. The winner of the Hockey Fights Cancer Night opportunity drawing will be entered to win free Chick-fil-A for a year and an Anaheim Ducks team autographed jersey.

For the game’s I Fight For Moment of Recognition, fans will have the opportunity to honor loved ones who have battled the fight against cancer by filling out complimentary I Fight For tribute cards, available at the South Entrance and various locations on the main concourse at Honda Center.

An assortment of Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys autographed by Ducks players will be auctioned beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at noon PT with the auction set to close Wednesday, Nov. 6 at noon PT. To bid, text “Ducks” to 76278, or visit Ducks.GiveSmart.com. All proceeds will benefit the Jessie Rees Foundation.