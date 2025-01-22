Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring on Thursday, Feb. 27

The fan-favorite celebration throughout the Ducks game features appearances from The Offspring, exclusive merchandise and vinyl records

DUCKS_2425_Offspring_Studio_0047

The Ducks today announced the return of the club’s collaboration with The Offspring as the Ducks will host Come Out and Play Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Feb. 27 (Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.).

Orange County’s very own The Offspring, one of the world’s most iconic punk rock bands of all time, will return to Honda Center for an unforgettable evening featuring appearances from The Offspring band members, exclusive co-branded merchandise and limited-edition vinyl records of the band’s newest album Supercharged.

Celebration features appearances from The Offspring, exclusive merchandise and vinyl records

In celebration of this collaboration, the Ducks, The Offspring and Violent Gentlemen created a limited-edition, co-branded jersey only available at the Anaheim Team Store on the night of the game. Each jersey features a custom QR code that links to a special message from the band. Fans can also purchase exclusive Ducks and The Offspring merchandise as well as a limited amount of Supercharged vinyl records, which include live versions of the band’s iconic hits “Come Out and Play” and “Self Esteem,” from their performance at Honda Center on June 1, 2024.

Access to the Anaheim Team Store will be exclusive to fans with a ticket to the Ducks vs. Canucks game. The Team Store will open at 5 p.m. For additional information and special ticket offers to Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring, visit AnaheimDucks.com/OffspringTickets.

News Feed

Ducks Acquire Right Wing Bailey from San Jose for Regenda

Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 5-2 Loss to Panthers

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on McGinn, Lundestrom

Ducks to Host USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary Game Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Jan. 23

Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Blanked by Panthers, Fall 3-0 in Road Trip Finale

Preview: Ducks Cap Season-Long Road Trip Today vs. Defending Champs

Recap: Ducks Earn a Point with Third Period Rally, Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Lightning

Preview: Ducks Continue East Coast Road Trip Tonight in Tampa

Recap: Ducks Offense Held Quiet in 3-0 Loss to Caps

Preview: Terry Returns to Action as Ducks Visit D.C.

Twelve Los Angeles Sports Teams Unite to Donate in Support of Those Impacted by LA Fires

Recap: Gauthier Strikes Twice, Nets OT Winner as Ducks Down Canes 3-2

Preview: Ducks Resume Weekend Back-to-Back Today vs. Canes

Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Flyers in 6-0 Loss

Preview: Ducks, Gauthier Visit Philly for Saturday Night Tilt vs. Flyers

Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Blues