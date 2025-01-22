Ducks to Host Come Out and Play Night with The Offspring on Thursday, Feb. 27

The Ducks today announced the return of the club’s collaboration with The Offspring as the Ducks will host Come Out and Play Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Feb. 27 (Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.).

Orange County’s very own The Offspring, one of the world’s most iconic punk rock bands of all time, will return to Honda Center for an unforgettable evening featuring appearances from The Offspring band members, exclusive co-branded merchandise and limited-edition vinyl records of the band’s newest album Supercharged.