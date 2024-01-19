Ducks to Host Angels Night Tuesday at Honda Center

Angels outfielder and Southern California native, Mickey Moniak, will join alumni, Chuck Finley and Adam Kennedy, for the ceremonial puck drop

2023-24_ADHC_AngelsNight_Web-Image_2568x1444 (1)

The Ducks will host Angels Night at Honda Center this Tuesday, Jan. 23 as the Ducks take on the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.). Fans who purchase Angels Night ticket packs will receive a limited-edition co-branded Ducks and Angels hat.

Prior to the game, Angels outfielder and Southern California native, Mickey Moniak, will join alumni, Chuck Finley and Adam Kennedy, for the ceremonial puck drop. The night will feature a blend of the Ducks and Angels gameday presentations, co-branded merchandise, Angels giveaways and many more Angels-themed surprises. 

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24 at noon, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will auction off Ducks and Angels autographed memorabilia including various Ducks player autographed Angels-themed jerseys. The Angels Night auction will conclude Thursday, Jan. 25 at noon. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Angels Baseball Foundation. To place a bid, fans can text DUCKS to 76278 or visit AnaheimDucks.com/InGameAuctions.

Fans looking to attend Angels Night can purchase the Angels Night ticket pack that includes a ticket and co-branded Ducks and Angels hat starting at $35 per person. Hat pick-up will be available at the designated table inside south entrance near section 209 along the Go Mango wall. Pick-up time begins with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and will be available through the conclusion of second intermission. Hats must be picked up by the ticket buyer using the voucher digital barcode. 

Fans can reserve their ticket pack as quantities are limited while supplies last by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/AngelsPack. For more information on Season, Premium and Mini Plan ticket packages, call 1-877-WILD WING or visit AnaheimDucks.com.

News Feed

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park, Feb. 22-23, 2024

Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park, Feb. 22-23
Recap: Ducks Blanked by Caps in Road Trip Finale

Recap: Ducks Blanked by Caps in Road Trip Finale
Preview: Ducks Look for Back-to-Back Wins Tonight in Nation's Capital

Preview: Ducks Look for Back-to-Back Wins Tonight in Nation's Capital
Recap: Killorn's OT Goal Clinches Comeback Win in Florida

Recap: Killorn's OT Goal Clinches Comeback Win in Florida
Preview: Ducks Meet Panthers for MLK Day Matinee

Preview: Ducks Meet Panthers for MLK Day Matinee
Recap: Penalty Trouble Bites Ducks in 5-1 Loss to Lightning

Recap: Penalty Trouble Bites Ducks in 5-1 Loss to Lightning
Preview: Ducks Battle the Bolts Tonight in Tampa

Preview: Ducks Battle the Bolts Tonight in Tampa
Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Hurricanes in 6-3 Loss

Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Hurricanes in 6-3 Loss
Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Zegras, Mintyukov

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Zegras, Mintyukov
Preview: Ducks Look to Calm the 'Canes Tonight in Raleigh

Preview: Ducks Look to Calm the 'Canes Tonight in Raleigh
‘Complete Package Player’ Gauthier Thrilled to Join the Ducks

‘Complete Package Player’ Gauthier Thrilled to Join the Ducks
Recap: Ducks Ride Dominant First Period to 5-3 Victory over Preds

Recap: Ducks Ride Dominant First Period to 5-3 Victory over Preds
Ducks Recall Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Recall Hagg from AHL San Diego
Ducks Add ‘Shooter and Goal Scorer’ Gauthier in Blockbuster Trade with Philadelphia

Ducks Add ‘Shooter and Goal Scorer’ Gauthier in Blockbuster Trade with Philadelphia
Preview: Ducks Begin Five-Game Road Trip Tonight in Nashville

Preview: Ducks Begin Five-Game Road Trip Tonight in Nashville
Ducks Acquire Gauthier from Philadelphia for Drysdale and 2025 Second-Round Pick

Ducks Acquire Gauthier from Philadelphia for Drysdale and 2025 Second-Round Pick
Recap: Controversial Late Goal the Difference in 3-2 Loss to Detroit

Recap: Controversial Late Goal the Difference in 3-2 Loss to Detroit
Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock, Assign LaCombe to AHL San Diego

Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock, Assign LaCombe to AHL San Diego