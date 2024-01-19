Ducks to Host Angels Night Tuesday at Honda Center

The Ducks will host Angels Night at Honda Center this Tuesday, Jan. 23 as the Ducks take on the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.). Fans who purchase Angels Night ticket packs will receive a limited-edition co-branded Ducks and Angels hat.

Prior to the game, Angels outfielder and Southern California native, Mickey Moniak, will join alumni, Chuck Finley and Adam Kennedy, for the ceremonial puck drop. The night will feature a blend of the Ducks and Angels gameday presentations, co-branded merchandise, Angels giveaways and many more Angels-themed surprises.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24 at noon, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will auction off Ducks and Angels autographed memorabilia including various Ducks player autographed Angels-themed jerseys. The Angels Night auction will conclude Thursday, Jan. 25 at noon. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Angels Baseball Foundation. To place a bid, fans can text DUCKS to 76278 or visit AnaheimDucks.com/InGameAuctions.

Fans looking to attend Angels Night can purchase the Angels Night ticket pack that includes a ticket and co-branded Ducks and Angels hat starting at $35 per person. Hat pick-up will be available at the designated table inside south entrance near section 209 along the Go Mango wall. Pick-up time begins with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and will be available through the conclusion of second intermission. Hats must be picked up by the ticket buyer using the voucher digital barcode.

Fans can reserve their ticket pack as quantities are limited while supplies last by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/AngelsPack. For more information on Season, Premium and Mini Plan ticket packages, call 1-877-WILD WING or visit AnaheimDucks.com.