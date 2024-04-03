Ducks Sign Wingers Sidorov, Pitre to Entry-Level Contracts

The Ducks have signed right wing Yegor Sidorov and right wing Coulson Pitre to three-year entry-level contracts beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Sidorov, 19 (6/18/04), led the Western Hockey League (WHL) in game-winning goals (12), was tied for third in power-play goals (16) and tied for fourth with 50 goals during the regular season, scoring 50-38=88 points with a +8 rating and 66 penalty minutes (PIM) in 66 games with the Saskatoon Blades. He became the first Blades skater to reach 50 goals in a season since 1995-96 and is one of nine WHL players with a 50-goal season the last five years. Among Saskatoon leaders, he paced the club in goals, game-winning goals, power-play goals and was second in scoring and tied for third in assists. He has also scored 3-1=4 points in three WHL Playoff games this season.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Sidorov scored 40-36=76 points with a +25 rating in 53 games with Saskatoon during the 2022-23 season, leading the Blades in goals and ranking second in points. He also added 9-10=19 points in 16 WHL Playoff contests, leading the team in goals, ranking second in points and tied for third in assists to help Saskatoon to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Vitebsk, Belarus native has 113-86=199 points with a +31 rating and 128 PIM in 177 career WHL games with Saskatoon. He spent two seasons in the Belarusian Premier League from 2019-21, posting 26-25=51 points with 34 PIM in 50 games. He was the third Belarusian player to be drafted by Anaheim, following Ruslan Salei (ninth overall in 1996) and Vitali Kozel (ninth round, 212th overall in 1993).

Pitre, 19 (12/13/04), recorded 27-28=55 points in 55 games with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season, serving as the club’s captain for the second half of the campaign. He set a new single-season career high in goals and averaged a point-per-game for the second straight season, while ranking second among Flint leaders in shorthanded goals (3), third in goals and scoring and fifth in assists. The 6-1, 185-pound forward has also added two goals (2-0=2) in three OHL postseason contests this season.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (65th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Pitre posted career highs in scoring (25-35=60) and assists with a +20 rating in 59 games with Flint during the 2022-23 season, and added 2-3=5 points with a +2 rating in six playoff contests. During 2021-22, he was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He added 6-3=9 points in 16 OHL postseason contests, leading Flint to a decisive Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and finished second among OHL rookies in postseason goals.

The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests. His younger brother, Kaden, was his teammate each of the last two seasons in Flint.