Ducks Sign Vatrano to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed left wing Frank Vatrano to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 NHL season.

“Frank is an important member of our team and is committed to the organization moving forward,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He is a hard-nosed, competitive player with a gift for scoring goals. We couldn’t be happier for Frank to sign for three more years.”

Vatrano, 30 (3/14/94), leads all Ducks skaters with 68 goals and 20 power-play goals (PPG) and ranks second with 68-53=121 points in 200 games since joining the club as a free agent July 13, 2022. He has scored 9-11=20 points in 37 games with the Ducks this season, ranking second among team leaders in goals and third in points. The 5-11, 206-pound forward has recorded 169-122=291 points with 353 penalty minutes (PIM) in 601 career NHL games with Anaheim (2022-present), the New York Rangers (2021-22), Florida (2018-22) and Boston (2015-18).

“I see how bright our future is and we are making turns in the right direction to ultimately bring a Stanley Cup to Anaheim,” said Vatrano. “I couldn’t be happier to sign a three-year extension, and I am excited to help this team grow and be a big part of our future.”

Vatrano set single-season career highs and led the Ducks in points (37-23=60), goals, PPG (13) and game-winning goals (7) in 2023-24. His 37 goals made him the 11th player in Ducks history to reach 30 goals in a season, his first time reaching the milestone. Vatrano represented Anaheim at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto, his first All-Star appearance, scoring two goals in the All-Star Game. Vatrano surpassed 40 points for the first time in his career in each of his first two seasons with Anaheim, including 2023-24 and 2022-23 (22-19=41).

A native of East Longmeadow, Mass., Vatrano has represented Team USA at two World Championships (2016 and 2019), and helped his country earn medals at the 2012 World Junior Championship (gold) and 2011 U-17 World Hockey Challenge (silver).