Ducks Sign Lucius to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed right wing Cruz Lucius to a two-year entry-level contract through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Lucius, 22 (4/5/04), was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for future considerations Aug. 19. He was named to the NCHC First All-Star Team in 2025-26 after scoring 15-31=46 points in 36 NCAA games at Arizona State University, the second-most points in a season in program history. His 31 assists ranked seventh among all NCAA skaters last season while he was ninth in points per game (1.28) and 11th in points. He led the NCHC in assists per game (.86), was second in assists and third in points, while he paced the Sun Devils in goals, assists and points on his way to being named the team’s MVP.

The 6-0, 178-pound forward played four seasons of collegiate hockey, registering 41-83=124 points in 125 games with Arizona State (2024-26) and Wisconsin (2022-24). He led Wisconsin in scoring as a sophomore in 2023-24 with 13-21=34 points in 36 contests while he led the Badgers with 23 assists as a freshman in 2022-23 (11-23=34).

Originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Lawrence, Kans. native helped Team USA earn a silver medal at the 2022 U-18 World Championship while he played two seasons at the United States National Team Development Program from 2020-22. He also represented his country at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.