Ducks Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule

The Ducks have revealed their 2026–27 promotional schedule featuring over 20 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To begin the season, the first 1,000 children age 12-and-under attending the Home Opener (Oct. 4 vs. Florida) will receive kids’ socks presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the club’s matchup vs.

Edmonton on Oct. 7 (7 p.m.) will receive a packable bag presented by DucksLiving.com.

CLICK HERE for the full giveaway and promotional schedule with additional details.

The fan-favorite Wild Wing masks, presented by UCI Health, will be available for all fans in attendance at Honda Center on Oct. 13 when the Ducks face off against the Calgary Flames (6:45 p.m.). The first 10,000 fans in attendance Jan. 5 will receive a mystery Ducks player bobblehead presented by Vida Divina.

Up to 5,000 fans at select games throughout the season will enjoy exclusive giveaways, including a Wild Wing sugar skull in celebration of Día de Muertos (Nov. 1), mini replica goalie helmets inspired by Lukas Dostál, Jean-Sébastien Giguere and Guy Hebert presented by DigAlert (Dec. 1), mini skate car mirror hangs presented by UCI Health (March 16), an Angels themed shirsey presented by Easton & Easton in honor of Angels Night (March 22) and more.

In addition to the Home Opener, the first 1,000 children in attendance at all Sunday home games, including Sept. 20 (preseason), Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Dec. 27, Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and March 7 will receive kids’ socks courtesy of Chick-fil-A SoCal.

Continuing the success of highlighting world-renowned musicians with Southern California roots, the club will debut Pierce the Veil Night on Feb. 24, featuring a special Puck Punks collaboration with San Diego band Pierce the Veil. The night will include exclusive merchandise and collectibles.

Returning fan-favorite theme nights include Anime Night (Dec. 16), a Lunar New Year Celebration (Feb. 11), a Pride Party presented by McDonald's of Southern California (Feb. 27), Women in Sports Night presented by Columbia Bank (March 20) and Star Wars Night (March 30).

This season will feature exclusive merchandise drops at select games, highlighted by the return of an Orange County brand for the debut of Ryoko Rain ‘In Flight’ at Honda Center on Jan. 3. Limited-edition Los Patos merchandise will be available beginning Oct. 27, a limited-edition BYLT item will go on sale Nov. 27 for the club’s Black Friday matinee matchup vs. the Los Angeles Kings. Special Peanuts-themed merch and an exclusive vinyl album will be released Dec. 22 and a new Star Wars collection will be available March 30. Additionally, the annual tradition of the “12 Days of Ducksmas,” featuring exclusive pre-holiday merchandise sales in-store and online at AnaheimTeamStore.com will take place Dec. 13-24.

The Ducks will continue honoring local community heroes at Honda Center throughout the season through the club’s Heroes Series, featuring Military Appreciation (Nov. 11), Law Enforcement (Dec. 1), Fire and Rescue (Jan. 12), Healthcare Professionals (Feb. 24) and Educator Appreciation (March 5, presented by Wholly Guacamole). Each game will highlight and celebrate community heroes with signature Ducks traditions, including Salute to Those Who Serve presented by GOVX, Zamboni® rides during intermissions, video scoreboard recognition and more. Special ticket packs including a custom wearable are available for each game at AnaheimDucks.com/HeroesSeries.

In support of the NHL’s league-wide Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the Ducks will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UCI Health on Nov. 15. In March, the club will also host the annual fan-favorite charitable game, CHOCO Day (March 7) and Health & Wellness Night presented by UCI Health (March 16). The Ducks will celebrate Hockey is for Everyone Night presented by Easterseals Disability Services (Jan. 14).

The promotional schedule concludes with Fan Appreciation Night (April 3), featuring the fan-favorite “Jersey Off Their Backs” presentation following the game. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive T-shirts presented by Honda, and throughout the evening will have the chance to win prizes and exclusive collectibles.

Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026–27 season presented by UCI Health are priced as low as $34 per game including parking. Membership benefits include a future game exchange program, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

Fans interested in 2026-27 ticket plans can request more information at AnaheimDucks.com/Flex.