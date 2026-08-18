Vote for Wild Wing for Best NHL Mascot

On Monday, USA TODAY Sports unveiled its list of nominees for the Best NHL Mascot and our iconic mascot Wild Wing is in the running to come out on top! This is a part of USA TODAY'S Sports latest edition of its Readers’ Choice Awards program.

Fans can vote for Wild Wing by voting here until Monday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The top 10 winners, as voted by fans online, will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at noon ET.

From joining legendary bands on stage at Vans Warped Tour to rappelling down from the rafters at Honda Center, Wild Wing is no stranger to viral moments. Orange Country, this is your shot to vote Wild Wing!