Ducks Sign Gauthier to Entry-Level Contract

Gauthier led all NCAA skaters with 38 goals this season, the most by collegiate player the last 25 years

Gauthier1080

The Ducks have signed forward Cutter Gauthier to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season.

Gauthier, 20 (1/19/04), led the NCAA with 38 goals at Boston College (Hockey East) this season, tied for the most goals in a single season in program history and the most by an NCAA player since 1999-00. Gauthier helped Boston College to an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Championship game, scoring 38-27=65 points with a +23 rating in 41 games in 2023-24.

The 6-3, 190-pound forward also led the NCAA in game-winning goals (10), was second in points and tied for second in power-play goals (13). He was named a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist, NCAA All-American and Hockey East First Team All-Star.

Acquired from Philadelphia for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round selection Jan. 8, Gauthier has scored the most goals among NCAA skaters the past two seasons (54), recording 54-48=102 points in 73 career games at Boston College. As a freshman in 2022-23, Gauthier scored a team-high 16-21=37 points in 32 games, leading the Eagles in goals, assists, points and power-play goals (7). He was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star and a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Born in Skelleftea, Sweden and a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Gauthier has helped Team USA earn medals at numerous international tournaments. He led the Americans to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, co-leading the tournament in points (2-10=12) and assists while serving as an alternate captain. He was named the Best Forward and to the 2024 tournament All-Star Team, leading Team USA in points and assists while scoring the game-winning goal in the third period of the Semifinal to help the U.S. advance to the gold medal game. He also represented Team USA at the 2023 World Championship, ranking tied for second in goals at the tournament and recording the most points by an under-20 player (7-2=9). He also helped the U.S. earn medals at the 2023 World Junior Championship (bronze, 4-6=10 points in seven games) and 2022 U-18 World Championship (silver, 3-6=9 points in six games).

Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier recorded 34-31=65 points in 54 games with a +33 rating at the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) U-18 team in 2021-22. He ranked second in goals and fifth in points among team leaders. He also scored 20-17=37 points in 44 games with the USNTDP U-17 team in 2020-21.

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Can't Overcome Second-Period Deficit in 3-1 Loss to Kings

Preview: Ducks Visit LA for Season's Final Freeway Face-Off

Recap: Colangelo Scores in Debut Game as Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Fan Appreciation Night

Silfverberg Reflects on NHL Career, Looks Ahead to Next Steps with Family

Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Silfverberg Announces Retirement from NHL at Conclusion of Season

Ducks Reassign Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Take Control in Third, Down Rival Kings 3-1 in Freeway Face-Off

Preview: Freeway Face-Off Returns to Honda Center as Ducks Host Rival Kings

Recap: Ducks Rally for Third-Period Comeback, Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Blues

Preview: Ducks Host Blues for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center

Recap: Carlsson's Stunning Goal Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Kraken

Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock from AHL San Diego

Vaakanainen Nominated for 2024 Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from San Diego

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's Final Homestand Tonight vs. Kraken