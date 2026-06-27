Ducks Select Winger Preston with 50th Overall Pick of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected right winger Mathis Preston in the third round (50th overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y.

Preston, (7/21/08), combined for 18-26=44 points in 46 games with Vancouver and Spokane of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He earned 14-18=32 in 36 games with Spokane prior to being acquired by Vancouver, scoring 4-8-12 points in 10 contests (1.20 points per game) prior to suffering an injury. The 5-11, 172-pound forward registered 23-22=45 points in 54 contests in 2024-25, ranking third in goals and tied for seventh in points among WHL rookies. Preston led all rookies in scoring during the 2025 WHL playoffs (9-7=16 in 20 GP), helping the Giants to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

A native of Penticton, British Columbia, Preston won gold with Team Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, leading the tournament in goals (6-1=7 in 5 GP). He also earned bronze at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, co-leading Canada in scoring (4-3=7 in 5 GP). He also represented his country at the 2026 Under-18 World Championship (2-4=6 in 5 GP).