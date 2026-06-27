Ducks Select Winger Preston with 50th Overall Pick of NHL Draft

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The Ducks selected right winger Mathis Preston in the third round (50th overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y. 

Preston, (7/21/08), combined for 18-26=44 points in 46 games with Vancouver and Spokane of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He earned 14-18=32 in 36 games with Spokane prior to being acquired by Vancouver, scoring 4-8-12 points in 10 contests (1.20 points per game) prior to suffering an injury. The 5-11, 172-pound forward registered 23-22=45 points in 54 contests in 2024-25, ranking third in goals and tied for seventh in points among WHL rookies. Preston led all rookies in scoring during the 2025 WHL playoffs (9-7=16 in 20 GP), helping the Giants to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

A native of Penticton, British Columbia, Preston won gold with Team Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, leading the tournament in goals (6-1=7 in 5 GP). He also earned bronze at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, co-leading Canada in scoring (4-3=7 in 5 GP). He also represented his country at the 2026 Under-18 World Championship (2-4=6 in 5 GP).

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