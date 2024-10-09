Ducks Season Preview: On the Farm

"He's taken a step in his off ice training. He's made a huge commitment this summer," Ducks Director of Player Development Jim Johnson said. "I believe you're going to see a whole different Nathan Gaucher next year. In my opinion, the way he ended his season, what he's put into [this] season already with his summer training program, I believe we're going to see a whole different player come fall."

Gaucher finished his lone preseason appearance with an assist, a +1 rating, four hits and one blocked shot in 13:30 of ice-time.

"I was really impressed with Nathan," Cronin said. "He hasn't skated [in a game] in a long time and he worked his rear end off this summer to put functional weight on. He needed to work on his flexibility. That was part of his program to get him to improve his skating and lengthen his stide to make him a little more dynamic skating. He did a great job."

Gaucher will begin the season with San Diego, likely playing a top-six center role as he did in the Gulls lone preseason game vs. Ontario.

Sasha Pastujov

2023-24: 10-13=23 in 46 games played (AHL), -6 rating

It was a tale of two halves for Pastujov last season, his first as a pro. The first half saw the Florida native tally just three points in his initial 12 outings and endure an eight-game scoreless drought shortly after the new year. The second half though saw Pastujov's game, and subsequent offensive production, come alive as the 21-year-old finished with 13 points in his final 19 appearances.

"He had an up and down season like a lot of these young kids coming out of junior playing against men," Johnson said. "Like Gaucher, Sasha got better as the season went on. He went a long time without scoring and then he went on a run where I think he had a hat trick in a game and he had maybe five goals in three games. That started to get him going. He started to find the back of the net and started to gain some confidence in his offensive ability."

Pastujov skated in one preseason game with the Ducks and also in San Diego's lone exhibition contest, in the latter on left wing alongside Josh Lopina and Judd Caulfield.

"I’m a more complete version of myself than I was last year," Pastujov told SanDiegoGulls.com's Nick Aguilera. "I just want to show the growth I’ve made and the steps I’ve made on and off the ice, whether it’s getting faster, getting stronger or scoring more goals."

Judd Caulfield

2023-24: 10-16=26 in 61 games played (AHL), +1 rating

Caulfield enjoyed a strong rookie AHL season last year and again figures to be a key part of San Diego's forward group this fall. The 6-foot-3 23-year-old has a rare blend of size and speed and last year displayed the hard-working tendencies off the puck that Ducks coaches and management think will eventually aid a transition to the NHL.

"He's a big body, skates extremely well with an understanding of what it takes to play in the NHL or the pro hockey level," Johnson said. "He just got better and better for me [every time] I was down there to see him. I don't think Judd knows how strong he really is and how effective that he could be at the next level if he uses his body like he's capable of. He's just figuring that out.

"I thought he had an outstanding year and you talk to the coaches down there, they're really happy with where he is at and how he's progressed."

Nico Myatovic

2023-24: 9-21=30 in 34 games played (WHL), -8 rating

An unfortunate early-season injury zapped Myatovic's hot start in Seattle of the WHL, but the 2023 second-round pick returned to post near a point per game total in his final junior campaign.

"He was in dynamic force at junior hockey...but only played 34 games and that was the unfortunate thing," Johnson said.