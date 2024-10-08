Ducks Season Preview: Between the Pipes

Amidst a season of changes for the Ducks a year ago, one constant was the men between the pipes - veteran John Gibson and rookie Lukas Dostal. Despite an early injury to Gibson, the duo returns for another year in Orange County this fall as our season preview shifts to the crease.

John Gibson

2023-24: 13-27-2 in 44 starts, 3.54 goals against average (GAA), .888 save percentage (SV%)

One of the most decorated goaltenders in Ducks history, Gibson continues to move up the club's all-time leaderboards, now topping the list in career saves (13,294) and appearances (477).

Entering his 11th NHL season, all spent as a Duck, Gibson has been one of the league's most tested netminders over the past few years but an improved Anaheim defensive corps in 2024-25 could help limit his workload.

A durable starter throughout his NHL career, with 50-plus starts for Anaheim in five of the last six full 82-game seasons, Gibson will begin the year sidelined after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery in late September. He's expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

Lukas Dostal

2023-24: 14-23-23 in 38 starts, 3.33 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 shutout

A 2018 third-round pick, Dostal has continued his steady growth in each of his professional seasons, last year maintaining a .902 save percentage amidst a big jump in ice-time. The 24-year-old led all NHL rookies in saves (1,181), while finishing second in appearances (44), third in starts and fourth in wins. He also set Ducks rookie goaltender records for games played, saves, starts and shots faced.