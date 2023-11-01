Ducks Recall Goalie Stalock from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Alex Stalock from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Robert Hagg was reassigned to San Diego.

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock went 1-2-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .919 SV% in three games with San Diego to begin 2023-24.

In 2022-23 with the Blackhawks, he went 9-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.01 GAA and .908 SV% in 27 games (24 starts). The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22.

The St. Paul, Minn. native has posted a 109-84-20 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and .910 SV% in 220 career AHL games with Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester and Peoria.

Hagg, 28 (2/8/95), has collected 16-47=63 points with 284 penalty minutes (PIM) in 338 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and Philadelphia. Signed to a one-year contract July 4, 2023, Hagg rejoins the Gulls after recording one assist (0-1=1) with a team-leading +4 rating in three AHL games with San Diego to begin the season.

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with Detroit in 2022-23, recording 2-5=7 points with 26 PIM while ranking third among Red Wings defensemen in hits (111). Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hagg has appeared in 205 career AHL contests with the Gulls, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, earning 16-35=51 points and 146 PIM. The Uppsala, Sweden native also collected 1-6=7 points with 49 PIM in 77 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) contests with Modo.