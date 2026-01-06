Ducks Recall Husso from San Diego

GettyImages-2252846069

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Ville Husso on an emergency basis from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 5-3-1 record with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (SV%) in nine appearances (eight starts) with Anaheim this season. He won a season-best three straight games Dec. 5-9 (3-0-0, 2.24 GAA and .920 SV%) and appeared in eight straight games from Nov. 28-Dec. 11 (seven starts), surpassing his career best for consecutive appearances (six games, Nov. 15-28, 2022).

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 76-49-20 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and .901 (SV%) in 154 career NHL games (146 starts) with Anaheim (2024-present), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). He signed a to a two-year contract extension with Anaheim on June 29, 2025.

Husso is 8-6-3 with three shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .903 SV% in 17 AHL games with San Diego in 2025-26. He has posted a 15-8-3 record with five shutouts in 26 appearances with San Diego following his acquisition from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso is 74-66-19 with 18 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .908 SV% in 169 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.

