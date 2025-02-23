Ducks Recall Dansk from AHL San Diego, Gibson Out Day-to-Day

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Oscar Dansk on an emergency basis from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender John Gibson is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Dansk, 30 (2/28/94), has appeared in six career NHL games with Vegas (2017-21), posting a 4-1-0 record with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%). This season with San Diego, Dansk has posted a 10-10-3 record in 27 AHL games. At the time of his recall, he had helped San Diego to a six-game win streak, starting and winning all six games while posting a 2.32 GAA and .923 SV%.

The 6-3, 204-pound goaltender has posted a 100-62-25 record with seven shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and .902 SV% in 198 career AHL contests with San Diego, Calgary, Henderson, Chicago and Springfield. Originally selected by Columbus in the second round (31st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, The Stockholm, Sweden native went 6-6-1 in 17 KHL games with Spartak Moscow in 2021-22. He spent two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2015-17 with Rogle, posting a 19-37-0 record with four shutouts.