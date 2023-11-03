News Feed

Ducks Recall Stalock from San Diego

Dostal Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Preview: Ducks Aim for Perfect Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Vatrano Gets Another Hat Trick as Ducks Win Third Straight

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus

A Closer Look: Max Jones

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Tristan Luneau was assigned to San Diego on a Conditioning Loan. 
 
Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock went 1-2-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .919 SV% in three games with San Diego to begin 2023-24.
 
In 2022-23 with the Blackhawks, he went 9-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.01 GAA and .908 SV% in 27 games (24 starts). The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. The St. Paul, Minn. native has posted a 109-84-20 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and .910 SV% in 220 career AHL games with San Diego, Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester and Peoria.
 
Luneau, 19 (1/12/2004), appeared in two games with Anaheim to begin the season, including his NHL debut Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. He was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. He was also named a QMJHL First Team All-Star and Canadian Hockey League Second Team All-Star. He led QMJHL blueliners in points and assists, ranked second in goals, and was the only defenseman in the league to pace his club in points last season.
 
The 6-2, 195-pound defenseman’s 83 points were the most by a QMJHL defenseman since 2013-14 and he became one of eight league blueliners to score 20 goals in a single season the last 10 years. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Victoriaville, Quebec native has collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games with Gatineau from 2020-23.