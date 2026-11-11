Ducks Reassign Myatovic to San Diego

Appeared in four games with Anaheim, including his NHL debut Nov. 3 at Vancouver

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The Ducks have reassigned left wing Nico Myatovic to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Myatovic, 21 (12/1/04), appeared in four games with Anaheim, including his NHL debut Nov. 3 at Vancouver. He has recorded 5-3=8 points in 11 AHL games with San Diego this season, where he co-led the Gulls in goals and ranked tied for third in scoring at the time of his recall Nov. 2.

The 6-2, 207-pound forward has appeared in 158 career AHL games with the Gulls, recording 22-24=46 points and 56 penalty minutes (PIM). He set AHL career highs in points in each of the past two seasons in 2025-26 (7-12=19) and 2024-25 (10-9=19).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Myatovic collected 46-75=121 points with a +47 rating in 181 games across four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2020-24. The Prince George, B.C. native helped Seattle to a WHL championship and appearance in the 2023 Memorial Cup. He scored 30-30=60 points with a +43 rating and 41 PIM in 68 regular-season games in 2022-23.

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