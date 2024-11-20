Ducks Reassign Hinds to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Tyson Hinds to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hinds, 21 (3/13/03), has appeared in 84 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 4-8=12 points with 48 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-3, 199-pound defenseman scored two goals (2-0=2) in 13 appearances with the Gulls this season, tied for second among club defensemen in goals.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (76th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hinds was named the QMJHL’s Best Defensive Defenseman in 2022-23 after recording 11-43=54 points with a +61 rating in 56 games with Sherbrooke. In 204 career QMHL games with Sherbrooke, Rimouski and Shawinigan, Hinds earned 31-85=116 points with a +104 rating.

The Gatineau, Quebec native helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, and also represented Canada at the 2020 U-17 World Hockey Championship.